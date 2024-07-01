FLAGSTAFF, Arizona — Hikers and first responders attempted to save a Texas man who died while on a Grand Canyon National Park trail on Saturday.

On Monday, the National Park Service said at approximately 7 p.m., first responders received a report of a semi-semi-conscious hiker on the River Trail, which is halfway between the Silver Bridge and Black Bridge near Phantom Ranch.

“The hiker became unresponsive shortly thereafter and bystanders initiated CPR as three National Park Service (NPS) paramedics responded from Phantom Ranch,” the NPS press release stated.

Despite their attempts, NPS said the hiker was unable to be resuscitated and died on the trail.

Park officials said the man was Scott Sims, 69, of Austin, Texas, who was attempting to reach Phantom Ranch for an overnight stay through the South Kaibab Trail.

“An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time,” the press release stated.

The NPS warns visitors and hikers that exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F in the shade. The park rangers are asking everyone not to hike in the inner canyon from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. because of the heat.

“Be aware that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather,” the press release stated.