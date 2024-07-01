On the Site:
Firefighter injured in Little Twist fire released from hospital

Jul 1, 2024, 2:46 PM | Updated: 2:48 pm

An image of the ongoing Little Twist wildfire. Utah fire officials have placed fire restrictions on several counties in Northern Utah to avoid more wildfires. (Kylee Stott, Little Twist Fire PIO)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


BEAVER — A firefighter who was injured while battling the Little Twist fire returned from the hospital, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The firefighter, Daniel Burns, was hit by a falling tree on June 23 and hospitalized in Southern Utah.

Officials said Burns had a long road to recovery, and he is still receiving treatment at his “duty station location.”

“We are grateful to the many providers at the Beaver Valley Medical Center, St. George Regional Medical Center, and the first responders who provided medical care,” the BLM said. “Our thoughts and support are with our firefighter for a speedy recovery.”

The Little Twist fire has continued to burn since the accident, and has been blazing for over two weeks. The Central Utah Fire Interagency said Monday the fire had grown to 2,663 acres and was 25% contained.

The BLM said the Lessons Learned Review Team were on site Monday and would release a full report of the accident in coming weeks.

Burns’ crewmates set up a *GoFundMe for him, which they said in the description was to help with recovery-related bills and living expenses as he fights to regain full strength.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

