On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Signs Multiple Players On Opening Day Of Free Agency

Jul 1, 2024, 1:56 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Hockey Club signed multiple players to deals on the opening day of free agency, including NHL, entry-level, and two-way contracts.

Free agent deals for Utah Hockey Club

NHL free agency officially began on Monday, June 1 at 10 a.m. (MT).

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Inks Defenseman Sean Durzi To Four-Year Deal

During the opening hours of free agency, Utah made a series of signings as it gets ready for the club’s first season as an NHL franchise.

Ian Cole

Utah signed the two-time Stanley Cup winner to a one-year deal.

Miko Matikka

The team also added Miko Matikka via an entry-level deal for three seasons.

Kevin Connauton

Kevin Connauton also joined the team’s roster via a two-way contract for two seasons.

Kevin Stenlund

After winning this year’s Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers, Kevin Stenlun signed a two-year deal with Utah Hockey Club.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Club will open its 2024 preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on September 22.

The team’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings a day later on September 23.

Utah will begin its inaugural season as an NHL team in the fall. The team will play its home games at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The team will host the Chicago Blackhawks for its home opener on October 8.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake’s Chicho Arango, Justen Glad Named 2024 MLS All-Stars

Real Salt Lake standouts Chicho Arango and Justen Glad earned the honor of being named MLS All-Stars for the 2024 season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Names Players Heading To Las Vegas For Big 12 Media Days

Next week for Utah football heads to Las Vegas for their first appearance as a member of the Big 12 Conference at Media Days.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Names Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley Successor To Kyle Whittingham

The future of Utah football became a little clearer with defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley being named Kyle Whittingham's successor.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Sign C Drew Eubanks

The Utah Jazz made their first addition in free agency signing veteran center Drew Eubanks on Monday according to ESPN.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Unveils New Uniform Combination For 100th Season

BYU unveils a new uniform for the 2024 football season.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Takeaways From BYU Athletics First Year As Big 12 School

BYU athletics completed its first year in the Big 12. Here are some takeaways.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Hockey Club Signs Multiple Players On Opening Day Of Free Agency