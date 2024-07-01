Utah Hockey Club Signs Multiple Players On Opening Day Of Free Agency

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club signed multiple players to deals on the opening day of free agency, including NHL, entry-level, and two-way contracts.

Free agent deals for Utah Hockey Club

NHL free agency officially began on Monday, June 1 at 10 a.m. (MT).

During the opening hours of free agency, Utah made a series of signings as it gets ready for the club’s first season as an NHL franchise.

Ian Cole

Utah signed the two-time Stanley Cup winner to a one-year deal.

Miko Matikka

The team also added Miko Matikka via an entry-level deal for three seasons.

Kevin Connauton

Kevin Connauton also joined the team’s roster via a two-way contract for two seasons.

Kevin Stenlund

After winning this year’s Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers, Kevin Stenlun signed a two-year deal with Utah Hockey Club.

Utah Hockey Club will open its 2024 preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on September 22.

The team’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings a day later on September 23.

Utah will begin its inaugural season as an NHL team in the fall. The team will play its home games at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The team will host the Chicago Blackhawks for its home opener on October 8.

