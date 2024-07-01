On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

South Salt Lake Animal Services urging people to consider adoption for their next pet

Jul 1, 2024, 2:55 PM

South Salt Lake Animal Services said Monday its shelter is full, and is encouraging people to consi...

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE South Salt Lake Animal Services said Monday its shelter is full, and is encouraging people to consider adoption when looking for that new pet.

“We do our best to get all of these pups out into the play yard and give them as much attention as we can,” the agency posted on Facebook. “But the shelter will never be a substitute for a loving home. Every single one of these pups is so good and deserves the chance to be loved.”

If you are in a position to adopt a new pet, you are encouraged to stop by the shelter and meet any of their new puppies, who are looking for a home.

South Salt Lake Animal Services is located at 2274 S. 600 West. The shleter is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, it will be closed on Thursday for the Fourth of July holiday.

