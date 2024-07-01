‘Prevent Mass Violence’ campaign encourages behavioral awareness for active shooters

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI launched its “Prevent Mass Violence” campaign to encourage awareness of behavioral signs of someone who may be on a “pathway to violence.”

On Monday, Shohini Sinha, the special agent in charge of the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office, said research by the agency’s Behavioral Analysis Unit shows that active shooters do not randomly decide to act on performing a mass shooting.

“Active shooters, mass shooters, do not just ‘snap,'” Sinha said in a press briefing. “They consider, they plan, and they prepare for their attacks over time. Sometimes as long as years.”

Because the signs are recognizable, Sinha said that the FBI wants the public to be aware of them appearing in their family, friends, classmates, and coworkers.

An FBI press release details some of the behaviors that could lead to someone performing a mass shooting:

Comments, jokes, or threats about violent plans.

Repeated or detailed fantasies about violence.

Comments about hurting themselves or others.

Creating a document, video, suicide note, or other item to explain or claim credit for future violence.

Seeing violence as a way to solve their problems.

Unusual difficulty coping with stress.

Increasing isolation from family, friends, or others.

Angry outbursts or physical aggression.

Obsessive interest in prior attackers or attacks.

Changing vocabulary, style of speech, or how they act in a way that reflects a hardened point of view or new sense of purpose associated with violent extremist causes.

“So, if you notice anybody doing any of these things, it’s important you talk to somebody you trust,” Sinha said.

Sinha suggested calling federal, state, or local police agencies or contacting school or work officials about your concerns.

“You don’t have to all the answers when you do that reaching out,” she said. “What is important is that you tell somebody. Because we can’t do something about it if we don’t know.”

According to the FBI, there were 48 active shooter incidents in the U.S., a 4% decrease from 2022’s 50 incidents but an overall 60% increase since 2019’s 30 active shooter incidents.

To learn more about the signs and behaviors of someone planning on a mass shooting, you can visit the FBI’s website.