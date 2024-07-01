Church announces dedication date for Florida temple; Toronto temple scheduled to reopen

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the Tallahassee Florida Temple will be dedicated later this year.

According to a news release from the Church, the temple will be dedicated on Dec. 8 in two sessions by Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. A public open house for the temple be held Nov. 4-23. A media day will be held on Oct. 28, while invited guests will tour the temple Oct. 29-30.

Florida temple announcement

The temple was one of eight announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2020.

“In all eight locations, Church architects will work with local officials, so that the temple will harmonize with and be a beautiful addition to each community,” President Nelson said at the time.

According to the release, the temple is located at 2440 Papillion Way and is roughly 29,000 square feet. It is a one-story structure on 4.97 acres of land.

Other temples in Florida that have been announced, are under construction, or are in operation include Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa.

Toronto Ontario Temple

Also on Monday, the Church announced the Toronto Ontario Temple is scheduled to reopen in December.

In May 2023, it was announced the temple would close for renovations, which began in October of last year.

The temple was first dedicated in August 1990 by President Gordon B. Hinckley, who was serving in the First Presidency at the time.