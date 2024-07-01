On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Church announces dedication date for Florida temple; Toronto temple scheduled to reopen

Jul 1, 2024, 4:44 PM

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the Tallahassee Florida Temple wil...

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the Tallahassee Florida Temple will be dedicated and the Toronto Ontario Temple will be rededicated later this year. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

SALT LAKE CITY The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the Tallahassee Florida Temple will be dedicated later this year.

According to a news release from the Church, the temple will be dedicated on Dec. 8 in two sessions by Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. A public open house for the temple be held Nov. 4-23. A media day will be held on Oct. 28, while invited guests will tour the temple Oct. 29-30.

Florida temple announcement

The temple was one of eight announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2020.

Eight New Temples Announced, Including Utah, Dubai & China

“In all eight locations, Church architects will work with local officials, so that the temple will harmonize with and be a beautiful addition to each community,” President Nelson said at the time.

According to the release, the temple is located at 2440 Papillion Way and is roughly 29,000 square feet. It is a one-story structure on 4.97 acres of land.

An artist’s rendering of the Tallahassee Florida Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Other temples in Florida that have been announced, are under construction, or are in operation include Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa.

Toronto Ontario Temple

Also on Monday, the Church announced the Toronto Ontario Temple is scheduled to reopen in December.

In May 2023, it was announced the temple would close for renovations, which began in October of last year.

The temple was first dedicated in August 1990 by President Gordon B. Hinckley, who was serving in the First Presidency at the time.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

This photo provided by Jordan Creech shows a white buffalo calf born on June 4, 2024, in the Lamar ...

AMY BETH HANSON and MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

Tribes honor the birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone; Its name is Wakan Gli

Native American religious ceremonies with dancing, drumming, singing and the retelling of a sacred legend commemorated the recent birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone National Park.

2 hours ago

A rare white buffalo calf, reportedly born in Yellowstone National Park's Lamar Valley, is shown on...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Yellowstone officials: Rare white buffalo sacred to Native Americans not seen since June 4 birth

Yellowstone National Park officials said Friday a rare white buffalo sacred to Native Americans has not been seen since its birth on June 4.

3 days ago

WASHINGTON - JUNE 23: A copy of the Ten Commandments is displayed outside the U.S. Supreme Court J...

Sara Cline and Kevin McGill Associated Press

Lawsuit challenges new Louisiana law requiring classrooms to display the Ten Commandments

Civil liberties groups have filed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s new law mandating that the Ten Commandments must be displayed in every public school classroom.

7 days ago

Derrick Porter debuted Sunday as the host of "Music and the Spoken Word" of The Church of Jesus Chr...

Mark jones

Derrick Porter debuts as host of ‘Music and the Spoken Word’

Derrick Porter debuted Sunday as the host of "Music and the Spoken Word" of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 

8 days ago

Tuesday February 9, 2006. Photo by Scott G. Winterton / Deseret Morning News.The Ten Commandments m...

Sara Cline, Associated Press

New Louisiana law requires that The Ten Commandments must be displayed classrooms

Louisiana has become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom.

12 days ago

Deseret Peak temple...

Josh Ellis

Dates announced for Deseret Peak Utah Temple open house, dedication

The dedication date for the Deseret Peak Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be Sunday, Nov. 10.

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Church announces dedication date for Florida temple; Toronto temple scheduled to reopen