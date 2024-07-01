On the Site:
Your guide to this year’s fashion and music-filled Open Streets in downtown Salt Lake

Jul 1, 2024, 5:18 PM | Updated: 6:46 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Open Streets programming is coming back to Salt Lake City with a robust schedule. But spoiler alert: this time the events will last for two weekends only.

Since 2020, summer brought on the city’s Open Streets initiative, which was a long-standing vision finally realized. The original plans were written in 1962, and the vision sought to free up the space on Salt Lake’s main street for pedestrians only.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced even bigger plans in January, aiming to open the streets full-time.

The plan for 2024 differs from past summers when the streets were open every weekend. This time, the Open Streets will be held on July 12 and 13, and again on July 19 and 20. A smaller section of Main Street will be closed between 100 South and 200 South, where live entertainment and activities will be set up.

“Main Street: A Fashion and Music Experience”

The Blocks Arts District, an organization set up by the county and city to promote arts downtown, will present two headliner events. The first, “Main Street: A Fashion and Music Experience,” will be held the first weekend of Open Streets from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

The event will be hosted by Alleyways Amplified, which promotes the event as one where local musicians are dressed by local fashion designers. It will include a fashion show and live music performances.

This year, Alleyways Amplified said the designers Default Happiness, Regan Ku’ulei, A-RUYA by Alameer Rosenje and Lindsey Fitzgerald will be featured. So far, the organization announced Heeva, Maya F.J., Nora Mal, and Minute After 8 on the performance lineup.

Alleyways Amplified will also be hosting an afterparty on July 13 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Music from Mexico

On Friday, July 19, Open Streets will feature a mariachi festival.  The Eccles Theater, The Blocks, and the Mexian Consulate will host four mariachi bands and headliner Sergio Fuentes Oseguera, a Mexican classical guitarist. The groups will play from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Twilight Concert Series will also be happening nearby at Gallivan Plaza.

Full Open Streets Schedule

Friday, July 12, 2024, 6-10 p.m.

Salt Lake County Arts & Culture presents

Salt Lake Speaks – Poetry Slam

Eccles Theater Front Steps

 

Saturday, July 13, 2024, 8-10 p.m.

Alleyways Amplified presents

Main Street: A Fashion and Music Experience

Eccles Theater Front Steps

 

Friday, July 19, 2024, 6-10 p.m.

Steppin’ on Main presents in partnership with SLCo Arts, The Blocks and

Consulado de Mexico en Salt Lake City

Mariachi Festival

Eccles Theater Front Steps

 

Twilight: Watchhouse, 6-10 p.m.

Gallivan Plaza

 

Saturday, July 20, 2024, 8-11 p.m.

Bandah Presents

Back to Back DJ’s

Exchange Place Plaza

