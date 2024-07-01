BYU Football Will Have Five Players Attend Big 12 Media Days

LAS VEGAS – The 2024 season marks year two for BYU football in the Big 12 Conference.

BYU is now a seasoned veteran regarding the preseason media tour called Big 12 Football Media Days.

Last year, the annual media event for the Big 12 was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This year, it moves to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to usher in the league’s 16-team era, which will feature newcomers Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the attendees for the two-day event, which is now sponsored by Totino’s instead of Old Trapper Beef Jerky.

BYU football will have five players at Big 12 Media Days 2024

BYU football will send five players to Media Day: offensive lineman Connor Pay, defensive back Jakob Robinson, wide receivers Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter, and senior defensive end Tyler Batty.

Batty is the lone returner from last year’s Media Day festivities. The standout defensive end had five sacks and nine tackles for loss in 2023, earning him Second Team All-Big 12 recognition.

Along with the players, BYU will be joined by ninth-year head coach Kalani Sitake. Last year, Sitake was a media favorite as he was the last Big 12 coach to leave AT&T Stadium, fulfilling any media requests tossed his way.

The 2024 edition of Big 12 Media Days will be held on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10. On July 10, BYU will navigate the throng of Big 12 media.

Viva Las Vegas

KSL Sports will be on location for both days, covering BYU, Utah, and the new 16-team Big 12 on KSL 5 TV, KSL Sports Zone, KSL NewsRadio, and KSLsports.com.

Some notable attendees from the other teams include Colorado, who are bringing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and athlete Travis Hunter. BYU’s rival, Utah, is going through its first year at Big 12 Media Days; they will have QB Cam Rising and TE Brant Kuithe headlining their media contingent.

Oklahoma State is bringing defending Doak Walker Award-winning running back Ollie Gordon II.

