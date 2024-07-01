On the Site:
CRIME

Two drivers booked into jail and cars impounded after alleged racing in Eagle Mountain

Jul 1, 2024, 4:38 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm

FILE: Utah County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A deputy arrested two drivers who were allegedly going 84mph in a 40mph zone with the worry of escalating to a road rage incident on Tuesday evening.

According to the police affidavit, 23-year-olds Daniel Julian Salomone and Jose M. Laboriel Turcios were driving southbound on Pony Express Parkway at an “extremely high rate of speed.”


The Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that their radar had caught the two drivers going 84mph in a 40mph zone during rush hour traffic.

Because of the high rate of speed, the affidavit stated the deputy turned on their emergency lights and began to pursue the two drivers to attempt a traffic stop.

According to the affidavit, the deputy initiated a traffic stop because both drivers stopped at a red light. The deputy said they were able to get in front of their cars and direct the two drivers to pull to the side of the roadway.

The affidavit stated that Salomone and Turcios were “engaged in a speed contest” with each other, and both drove recklessly with “clear willful or wanton disregard for others.”

Both drivers were booked into the Utah County Jail on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and speed contest on a highway. The sheriff’s office also impounded the drivers’ cars.

