HEALTH

New organ-saving technology helps patients on transplant waitlist

Jul 1, 2024, 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

MURRAY — Doctors at Intermountain Health are using a new technology that is changing the organ transplant process for patients and doctors.

The new device is called the “OrganOx,” and it’s giving people like 22-year-old Sophie Hansen a quicker chance of getting an organ donation, by keeping the organ functioning outside of the body.

“I was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune liver disease when I was three years old,” Hansen said. “It’s a disease called primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. This disease damages the liver and the bile ducts of the liver.”

A young Sophie Hansen in the hospital due to her disease.

A young Sophie Hansen in the hospital due to her disease. (Courtesy Sophie Hansen)

For people like Hansen, getting an organ transplant helps them live their lives despite their incurable disease.

“I was too tired to even go to school or do things with my friends or I just couldn’t function a lot of the time,” she said.

However, getting those needed organs can take years. Hansen said she waited more than four years for her first transplant.

This year, she learned she needed to get another transplant because of her disease. She was diagnosed with recurrent PSC.

“I ended up being listed for my second transplant in January of this year. And I thought this was going to be a long wait again, just because it was the last time that I had my first transplant,” Hansen said.

But after just 33 days, she got the call that a liver was available for her.

“I accepted that organ, and they then told me that this organ would be pumped using the OrganOx,” Hansen said. “And I trusted the team completely.”

Hansen holding her new liver in an organ transplant bag.

Hansen holding her new liver in an organ transplant bag. (Courtesy Sophie Hansen)

Dr. Jean Botha, Intermountain Health’s abdominal transplant program medical director, said the portable device mimics the human body by feeding medications, blood, and nutrients to a liver.

“The clock ticks, and we have to get that organ into somebody and get blood and oxygen running through that liver again to keep it alive. This is doing it for us,” Botha said.

He said they’ve used OrganOx to keep an organ alive for up to 20 hours. That time is precious as it could take hours to get the organ to a patient.

“Keeping the organ viable while we bring in a recipient from five or six hours away, or we have a complex operation that’s going to require extra time to prepare the patient,” Botha said. “It avoids us doing operations in the middle of the night.”

The OrganOx machine which helps keep donated organs alive for longer periods of time.

The OrganOx machine which helps keep donated organs alive for longer periods of time. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

It also gives time back to patients like Hansen so she can live life again.

“I was in the hospital for only one week, and I went home ten days after my surgery. I was hiking,” Hansen said.

She now works in the field as a transplant research coordinator at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. She plans to apply to medical school next year.

“I hope nobody has to go through this, but right now is such an amazing time with all of the emerging technologies and uses of organs,” Hansen said.

For the medical industry, Botha said while this technology is expensive, it’s worth the money as it could end the organ shortage.

“We’re now in an era where we are going to have enough organs. It’s a whole new landscape, and it’s going to look very different,” Botha said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

