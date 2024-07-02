On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

New remote avalanche control systems to be installed in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Jul 1, 2024, 6:34 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

ALTA The Utah Department of Transportation is about to start work up Little Cottonwood Canyon that will make avalanche control safer during the winter season.

They’re getting ready to do more avalanche blasts by remote, making the explosives safer and putting less people at risk.

During the winter, the town of Alta would normally be right under the firing path of one of UDOT’s howitzer guns they use to shoot over buildings and homes for avalanche control. However, with their new work being done to go more remote, that gun that goes away, as does the danger the gun brings with it.

Starting next week, UDOT is installing 16 new Wyssen Avalanche towers below Mount Superior that will let UDOT crews drop explosives in avalanche zones remotely. That means no more shooting the heavy explosives from a howitzer over homes or buildings in Alta.

“This is where the most people and buildings are that we shoot over. This is going to eliminate all the overheard fire in Little Cottonwood Canyon, except for a few buildings in the summer village area,” said Steven Clark, UDOT avalanche program manager.

Starting next week, UDOT is installing 16 new Wyssen Avalanche towers below Mount Superior that will let UDOT crews drop explosives in avalanche zones remotely. (KSL TV)

Simply pushing a button

Instead, UDOT can just push a button and the explosive detonation boxes drop the necessary blasts onto the ground below, without putting anyone or any buildings at risk. The technology isn’t new. UDOT is simply expanding the number of towers in its remote system they already have in place.

“So, basically you’re taking this and adding 16 more?” KSL TV asked.

“Correct,” Clark said. “This kind of phasing out of this particular artillery piece, we’ve been slowly chipping away at it over the past 13 years, and this will be the final piece to eliminate that howitzer.”

For some people in the town of Alta, it’s welcome news.

“Does it make you feel safer, knowing they’re getting rid of the gun?” KSL TV asked one Alta resident.

“I think it definitely does,” said Zac Bahna.

‘My wake-up call’

Bahna said he hears the gun blasts each morning during the winter.

“That’s my wake-up call in the morning, before powder days it’s there’s like bombs going off, and it kind of rattles the condos a little bit,” he said.

To have the towers ready for this year’s upcoming season, UDOT said construction will sprint over the next three months.

“Construction crews are going to be working every day of the week,” said Becky Stromness, UDOT project manager. “This is a lot of work to squeeze in a short amount of time.”

But once finished, UDOT said it’ll be safer for everyone in the town below and the crews doing the avalanche control work above.

The one thing it won’t do, is reduce the number of the times Little Cottonwood Canyon will be closed this winter for avalanche control. UDOT said it may speed it up a bit, but when that dangerous snow falls, they said the road still needs to close.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah's 2nd Congressional District debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at t...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Maloy, Jenkins primary race winner may take weeks to determine

Utah election officials say it could take another week to know the primary winner in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District House race.

2 minutes ago

Fuel crews clearing out highly flammable vegetation in the Ogden area to prevent wildfires from spr...

Mike Anderson

Newly-approved funding helps clear fuels for wildfires near homes

Firefighters in Ogden are working to prepare and protect high-risk areas from wildfires, thanks to new state funding approved in early 2024. 

2 hours ago

This photo provided by Jordan Creech shows a white buffalo calf born on June 4, 2024, in the Lamar ...

AMY BETH HANSON and MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

Tribes honor the birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone; Its name is Wakan Gli

Native American religious ceremonies with dancing, drumming, singing and the retelling of a sacred legend commemorated the recent birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone National Park.

2 hours ago

After 14 years, the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Unified Police Department split, offi...

Lindsay Aerts

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s office and Unified Police Department split after 14 years

After 14 years of service together, the Unified Police Department and the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office are officially considered separate departments.

2 hours ago

The OrganOx machine which helps keep donated organs alive for longer periods of time....

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

New organ-saving technology helps patients on transplant waitlist

Doctors at Intermountain Health are using a new technology that keeps organs functioning outside of the human body for hours.

3 hours ago

Downtown Salt Lake's Open Streets on Main Street...

Mary Culbertson

Your guide to this year’s fashion and music-filled Open Streets in downtown Salt Lake

Downtown Salt Lake's Open Streets events are back with a robust schedule.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

New remote avalanche control systems to be installed in Little Cottonwood Canyon