Report: Jazz Guard Kris Dunn To Sign With Clippers

Jul 1, 2024, 6:43 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Free agent guard Kris Dunn, who last played for the Utah Jazz plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes first reported the news on social media.

“Free agent guard Kris Dunn has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT,@BleacherReport.”

What Are Clippers Getting In Kris Dunn?

Dunn first signed with the Jazz on a 10-day contract in February of 2023 and quickly worked his way into the team’s rotation.

The veteran guard signed a second 10-day contract in March, before signing a multi-year deal to remain in Utah before the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

In 88 appearances with the Jazz, Dunn averaged 7.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game.


The guard started 35 games for the team during his season and a half in Utah.

Despite his reputation as a poor shooter, Dunn knocked down 39 percent of his three-point attempts with the Jazz and was the team’s best point-of-attack defender on the perimeter.

The Providence product turned 30 in late March. Dunn was the fifth overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2016 but was traded to the Chicago Bulls on draft night.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Report: Jazz Guard Kris Dunn To Sign With Clippers