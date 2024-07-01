Utah Native, NHL Veteran Trevor Lewis Re-Signs With LA Kings

SALT LAKE CITY – The LA Kings have signed forward Trevor Lewis to a one-year deal. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Trevor Lewis re-signs with LA Kings

Lewis played a vital role for the Kings in their Stanley Cup Championships, winning seven unsung hero awards as the players and coaches voted.

Lewis also wins the fitness awards in camp every year.

He is a penalty-kill specialist coming off a solid season with the Kings, playing in all 82 games with eight goals, eight assists, and a +8.

All rumors had Trevor signing with the Utah Hockey Club, but the Kings had no interest in letting him go.

Kings GM has said that “Lewis is a King for life.”

Expect Lewis to transition into management for the Kings after the 2024-2025 season.

