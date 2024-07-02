On the Site:
Maloy, Jenkins primary race winner may take weeks to determine

Jul 1, 2024, 8:07 PM

Utah's 2nd Congressional District debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at t...

Utah's 2nd Congressional District debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at the KUED studios at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 10, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY ADAM SMALL, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah election officials say it could take another week to know the primary winner in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District House race.

And, if it goes to a recount, it could take another month before all is said and done. Utah Deputy Director of Elections Shelly Jackson said this timeline puts a big strain on election workers.

“Limiting vacation planning and some time off, and time to ‘clean up’ the primary election. They have to get [general election] ballots ready, beginning in September.”

At the time of publication, Congresswoman Celeste Maloy leads Colby Jenkins by less than 400 votes, or 1.8% of the total votes cast.

And already close enough for the candidate with fewer votes to call for a recount.

“The losing candidate would have seven days from the state certification to request [a recount],” Jackson said. “The state certification happens on July 22.”

If the candidate with the fewest votes calls for a recount, Jackson said knowing the results of the primary race for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District could stretch into early- or mid-August.

That’s because all 13 counties in the 2nd district would have to count more than 100,000 ballots again.

