Maloy, Jenkins primary race winner may take weeks to determine

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah election officials say it could take another week to know the primary winner in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District House race.

And, if it goes to a recount, it could take another month before all is said and done. Utah Deputy Director of Elections Shelly Jackson said this timeline puts a big strain on election workers.

“Limiting vacation planning and some time off, and time to ‘clean up’ the primary election. They have to get [general election] ballots ready, beginning in September.”

At the time of publication, Congresswoman Celeste Maloy leads Colby Jenkins by less than 400 votes, or 1.8% of the total votes cast.

And already close enough for the candidate with fewer votes to call for a recount.

“The losing candidate would have seven days from the state certification to request [a recount],” Jackson said. “The state certification happens on July 22.”

If the candidate with the fewest votes calls for a recount, Jackson said knowing the results of the primary race for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District could stretch into early- or mid-August.

That’s because all 13 counties in the 2nd district would have to count more than 100,000 ballots again.