Maloy, Jenkins primary race winner may take weeks to determine
Jul 1, 2024, 8:07 PM
(Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah election officials say it could take another week to know the primary winner in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District House race.
And, if it goes to a recount, it could take another month before all is said and done. Utah Deputy Director of Elections Shelly Jackson said this timeline puts a big strain on election workers.
“Limiting vacation planning and some time off, and time to ‘clean up’ the primary election. They have to get [general election] ballots ready, beginning in September.”
At the time of publication, Congresswoman Celeste Maloy leads Colby Jenkins by less than 400 votes, or 1.8% of the total votes cast.
And already close enough for the candidate with fewer votes to call for a recount.
“The losing candidate would have seven days from the state certification to request [a recount],” Jackson said. “The state certification happens on July 22.”
If the candidate with the fewest votes calls for a recount, Jackson said knowing the results of the primary race for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District could stretch into early- or mid-August.
That’s because all 13 counties in the 2nd district would have to count more than 100,000 ballots again.