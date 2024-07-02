Here’s where to watch fireworks in Utah this 4th of July week

SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready for some powerful pyrotechnics the week of Independence Day. Cities all across Utah have big plans to celebrate the 248th birthday of the United States of America. Here’s where you can catch the fireworks show closest to you.

This list is not comprehensive and details are subject to change.

Monday, July 1

Saratoga Springs: Head to Neptune Park for vendors and activities at 5 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., enjoy a concert from the 23rd Army Band and grab a slice of cake to celebrate America’s birthday. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Logan: See fireworks light up the sky above Willow Park at 10 p.m.

See fireworks light up the sky above Willow Park at 10 p.m. North Salt Lake: The city is bringing its “best fireworks show ever” to Eaglewood Golf Course at 10 p.m. The course will be open to the public beginning at 4 p.m., and there will be food trucks, bounce houses, live entertainment and more leading up to the big display.

The city is bringing its “best fireworks show ever” to Eaglewood Golf Course at 10 p.m. The course will be open to the public beginning at 4 p.m., and there will be food trucks, bounce houses, live entertainment and more leading up to the big display. West Bountiful: West Bountiful is ushering in the Fourth with a carnival, concert and fireworks the night before. Come to the City Park at 10 p.m. to see the firework display.

Thursday, July 4 — Independence Day

Blanding: Blanding has a full itinerary the week of the Fourth. The pièce de résistance is the fireworks, of course. Come to Centennial Park to hear live music and visit vendors before the fireworks, which will be set off “around full dark.”

Blanding has a full itinerary the week of the Fourth. The pièce de résistance is the fireworks, of course. Come to Centennial Park to hear live music and visit vendors before the fireworks, which will be set off “around full dark.” Cedar City: Kick off the day with an impressive patriotic parade at 9:30 a.m., then move to Main Street Park for a day full of activities. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. at the Cedar City airport.

Kick off the day with an impressive patriotic parade at 9:30 a.m., then move to Main Street Park for a day full of activities. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. at the Cedar City airport. Clearfield: Utah’s “second-largest fireworks show” will be lighting up Clearfield skies at 10 p.m. The fun begins at 6 p.m. at Fisher Park, where attendees will find vendors, live music and more.

Utah’s “second-largest fireworks show” will be lighting up Clearfield skies at 10 p.m. The fun begins at 6 p.m. at Fisher Park, where attendees will find vendors, live music and more. Delta: Watch the parade, head to the park for activities and an outdoor concert and don’t forget to watch the fireworks, which will be set off from the Millard County Fairgrounds at 10 p.m.

Watch the parade, head to the park for activities and an outdoor concert and don’t forget to watch the fireworks, which will be set off from the Millard County Fairgrounds at 10 p.m. Grantsville: Grantsville has a stacked lineup of events leading up to the firework display, including sports tournaments, a parade and a patriotic program. The fireworks will be at 10 p.m. at Cherry Street Park.

Grantsville has a stacked lineup of events leading up to the firework display, including sports tournaments, a parade and a patriotic program. The fireworks will be at 10 p.m. at Cherry Street Park. Heber City: Heber City will have activities throughout the day, kicking off with a breathtaking display of hot air balloons at 6:30 a.m. at the Heber City Airport. Try out the fun run, the kid’s walk/bike parade, concerts and more at Main Street Park, and top it all off with fireworks over the Heber Valley from Midway’s Memorial Hill at 10 p.m.

Heber City will have activities throughout the day, kicking off with a breathtaking display of hot air balloons at 6:30 a.m. at the Heber City Airport. Try out the fun run, the kid’s walk/bike parade, concerts and more at Main Street Park, and top it all off with fireworks over the Heber Valley from Midway’s Memorial Hill at 10 p.m. Holladay: Come to the gazebo behind City Hall for live music performances at 8 p.m., and stick around for the patriotic fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Come to the gazebo behind City Hall for live music performances at 8 p.m., and stick around for the patriotic fireworks show at 10 p.m. Huntsville, Weber County: The holiday starts with a 7 a.m. wake-up call and keeps going until dark. Fireworks will cap off the day at 10 p.m. at Huntsville Park.

The holiday starts with a 7 a.m. wake-up call and keeps going until dark. Fireworks will cap off the day at 10 p.m. at Huntsville Park. Hurricane, Washington County: Hurricane is taking the party to Sand Hollow State Park for an epic firework display. Enter the park free of charge at 6 p.m., hang out and visit local food vendors. Fireworks and a boat light parade will kick off when the sun goes down around 10 p.m.

Hurricane is taking the party to Sand Hollow State Park for an epic firework display. Enter the park free of charge at 6 p.m., hang out and visit local food vendors. Fireworks and a boat light parade will kick off when the sun goes down around 10 p.m. Kanab: It’s a packed day “in small town U.S.A.” — a 5K color run, parade and live entertainment will keep you busy until the fireworks show at 10 p.m. at Jacob Hamblin Park.

It’s a packed day “in small town U.S.A.” — a 5K color run, parade and live entertainment will keep you busy until the fireworks show at 10 p.m. at Jacob Hamblin Park. Kaysville: See fireworks light up the sky above Barnes Park at 10 p.m. If you come early, you can hang out with music and food trucks before the big show.

See fireworks light up the sky above Barnes Park at 10 p.m. If you come early, you can hang out with music and food trucks before the big show. Layton: If you’re in Layton for the holiday, pack in the fun with a fun run, bike parade, activities and a free concert. Going to the Ed Kenley Amphitheater for the fireworks at 10 p.m.? Make sure you avoid Wasatch Drive, between Gentile Street and Fort Lane — it’ll close starting at 9:30 p.m.

If you’re in Layton for the holiday, pack in the fun with a fun run, bike parade, activities and a free concert. Going to the Ed Kenley Amphitheater for the fireworks at 10 p.m.? Make sure you avoid Wasatch Drive, between Gentile Street and Fort Lane — it’ll close starting at 9:30 p.m. Lehi: Thanksgiving Point is hosting a free Fourth of July bash complete with a fireworks show. Come to Electric Park at 4 p.m. when gates open and stick around until 10 p.m. to see the pyrotechnics.

Thanksgiving Point is hosting a free Fourth of July bash complete with a fireworks show. Come to Electric Park at 4 p.m. when gates open and stick around until 10 p.m. to see the pyrotechnics. Magna: Watch the fireworks at dusk at Magna Copper Park, and enjoy the morning with a flag-raising ceremony, breakfast, a 5K and a parade.

Watch the fireworks at dusk at Magna Copper Park, and enjoy the morning with a flag-raising ceremony, breakfast, a 5K and a parade. Manti: It’s a good old-fashioned Fourth of July in Manti, where the fun starts at 7 a.m. and just keeps going. If you make it to the evening, watch the parade at 6 p.m. and enjoy entertainment and fireworks at the Manti City Sports Complex. Fireworks will be set off at dusk.

It’s a good old-fashioned Fourth of July in Manti, where the fun starts at 7 a.m. and just keeps going. If you make it to the evening, watch the parade at 6 p.m. and enjoy entertainment and fireworks at the Manti City Sports Complex. Fireworks will be set off at dusk. Midway: Go to the flag-raising ceremony, pancake breakfast at Town Square and children’s bike parade in the morning, then take the afternoon for yourself. Fireworks will be displayed at 10 p.m. from Memorial Hill.

Go to the flag-raising ceremony, pancake breakfast at Town Square and children’s bike parade in the morning, then take the afternoon for yourself. Fireworks will be displayed at 10 p.m. from Memorial Hill. Minersville, Beaver County: Want a small town Fourth of July celebration? Minersville has a jam-packed day planned. Run a 5K, watch the parade, go for a swim, and watch the fireworks at 10 p.m.

Want a small town Fourth of July celebration? Minersville has a jam-packed day planned. Run a 5K, watch the parade, go for a swim, and watch the fireworks at 10 p.m. Moab: See fireworks light up the night sky above Moab from 9-10 p.m. The display will launch from Lions Back and be synchronized to music — anywhere downtown will have a good view of the show.

See fireworks light up the night sky above Moab from 9-10 p.m. The display will launch from Lions Back and be synchronized to music — anywhere downtown will have a good view of the show. Murray: There’s no shortage of things to do in Murray on the Fourth — check out the sunrise service, run a 5K, watch the parade, participate in the chalk art contest and go to a Beatles tribute show at 8:30 p.m. at the Murray Park softball field. Fireworks will follow immediately after at 10 p.m.

There’s no shortage of things to do in Murray on the Fourth — check out the sunrise service, run a 5K, watch the parade, participate in the chalk art contest and go to a Beatles tribute show at 8:30 p.m. at the Murray Park softball field. Fireworks will follow immediately after at 10 p.m. Nephi: Come to the fairgrounds in Nephi for all-day fun and a fireworks show at dusk. For more information, look for posted flyers around town and watch for updates on the city’s social media accounts.

Come to the fairgrounds in Nephi for all-day fun and a fireworks show at dusk. For more information, look for posted flyers around town and watch for updates on the city’s social media accounts. North Ogden: North Ogden will light up the night sky twice in one week as part of its Cherry Days celebration. Catch the first show, “Red, White and Boom” at Bates Elementary from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

North Ogden will light up the night sky twice in one week as part of its Cherry Days celebration. Catch the first show, “Red, White and Boom” at Bates Elementary from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Park City: No fireworks for Park City, but there will be a stunning drone show at 10 p.m. The view for the show will be best from Park City Mountain, but Park City Golf Course, City Park and Lower Main Street are also good spots.

No fireworks for Park City, but there will be a stunning drone show at 10 p.m. The view for the show will be best from Park City Mountain, but Park City Golf Course, City Park and Lower Main Street are also good spots. Pleasant Grove: Some fireworks will be shot up from Discovery Park at dusk. Organizers advise attendees to think about parking options and be courteous while in the park, which is “a very tight venue.”

Some fireworks will be shot up from Discovery Park at dusk. Organizers advise attendees to think about parking options and be courteous while in the park, which is “a very tight venue.” Provo: Grab tickets to Stadium of Fire if you want to see the Jonas Brothers and “the nation’s largest stadium fireworks spectacle.” If you’re not in LaVell Edwards Stadium for the big show, you can still see the fireworks from nearby Rock Canyon Park or Y Mountain.

Grab tickets to Stadium of Fire if you want to see the Jonas Brothers and “the nation’s largest stadium fireworks spectacle.” If you’re not in LaVell Edwards Stadium for the big show, you can still see the fireworks from nearby Rock Canyon Park or Y Mountain. Riverdale: Riverdale Park will be full of activities all day long. Evening vendor booths will open at 6 p.m., a free concert starts at 8:45 p.m. and “the best fireworks in Weber County” will begin at 10 p.m.

Riverdale Park will be full of activities all day long. Evening vendor booths will open at 6 p.m., a free concert starts at 8:45 p.m. and “the best fireworks in Weber County” will begin at 10 p.m. Riverton: Bring blankets and chairs and join thousands at Riverton City Park for a firework display, beginning at 10 p.m.

Bring blankets and chairs and join thousands at Riverton City Park for a firework display, beginning at 10 p.m. Salt Lake City: The Gateway will host a Fourth of July celebration with live music, karaoke, face painting and more on the Plaza from 6-10 p.m. It’ll close out the night with fireworks at 10 p.m.

The Gateway will host a Fourth of July celebration with live music, karaoke, face painting and more on the Plaza from 6-10 p.m. It’ll close out the night with fireworks at 10 p.m. Sandy: The party will go all day long in Sandy, kicking off with a flag-raising and a 5K and finishing with a parade and firework “sky concert” at 10 p.m.

The party will go all day long in Sandy, kicking off with a flag-raising and a 5K and finishing with a parade and firework “sky concert” at 10 p.m. St. George: St. George’s celebrations will take place at Historic Town Square throughout the entire day. Just there for the fireworks? Those will be at Utah Tech University’s Greater Zion Stadium at 10 p.m.

St. George’s celebrations will take place at Historic Town Square throughout the entire day. Just there for the fireworks? Those will be at Utah Tech University’s Greater Zion Stadium at 10 p.m. Tooele: Get ready for a week full of festivities in Tooele. If you want to watch fireworks on the Fourth, go to the Bit N’ Spur Rodeo to see the Lantis Fireworks Display at 7:30 p.m. at the Deseret Peak Indoor Arena.

Get ready for a week full of festivities in Tooele. If you want to watch fireworks on the Fourth, go to the Bit N’ Spur Rodeo to see the Lantis Fireworks Display at 7:30 p.m. at the Deseret Peak Indoor Arena. West Jordan: Stunning fireworks will be shooting off around 10 p.m., right after the rodeo, from the northwest corner of Veterans Memorial Park. City officials advise arriving early to secure a spot if you want to be close to the action.

Stunning fireworks will be shooting off around 10 p.m., right after the rodeo, from the northwest corner of Veterans Memorial Park. City officials advise arriving early to secure a spot if you want to be close to the action. West Point: After a day full of activities — a 5K run, sports tournaments, live entertainment and more — West Point will be launching fireworks at dusk from Loy Blake Park. Stick around after the show to watch a short outdoor movie.

Friday, July 5

Salt Lake City: Catch an epic drone show at Jordan Park at 10 p.m. Come early to see food trucks and live music.

Catch an epic drone show at Jordan Park at 10 p.m. Come early to see food trucks and live music. Tooele: Get ready for a week full of festivities in Tooele. If you missed fireworks on the Fourth, you’re in luck — the city is hosting a concert and fireworks at 8 p.m. at Tooele High School’s football stadium.

Saturday, July 6

Centerville: Centerville has a 5K and parade on the Fourth, but the main festivities don’t start until July 6. Come to the Centerville Community Park for live entertainment, an art and quilt show, food trucks and a fireworks display at dusk.

Centerville has a 5K and parade on the Fourth, but the main festivities don’t start until July 6. Come to the Centerville Community Park for live entertainment, an art and quilt show, food trucks and a fireworks display at dusk. North Ogden: North Ogden will light up the night sky twice in one week as part of its Cherry Days celebration. Catch its second show at North Ogden Park at 10 p.m.