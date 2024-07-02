On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Two charged with homicide after Glendale warehouse shooting

Jul 1, 2024, 9:56 PM

Salt Lake City Police Department vehicles respond to a call....

A Salt Lake City Police Department crime scene car on scene of a deadly shooting in Glendale. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been charged with a litany of crimes including felony murder after shooting and killing Nico Patino, 30,  in a warehouse parking lot near Fortune Road on May 26.

Abdihakim Mohammed, 19, and Nay Blu Soe, 21, have been charged in Utah’s Third District Court with a total of 14 charges, including murder, discharging a firearm, and obstruction of justice on Monday.

According to a filed indictment, the pair fatally shot Patino as he was standing outside of a warehouse party with a woman, after a silver Chrysler drove up to the pair and while Patino was talking to the driver.

Police investigation

During the investigation, detectives on scene located spent shell casings ranging in size from .40 caliber pistol rounds up to 7.62mm rifle rounds, according to the document.

The document also states that the pair was tracked by cell phone records as driving on state Route 201 and up Big Cottonwood Canyon after the shooting. And a search warrant for the vehicle yielded items including a shell casing, handgun magazine, and fired bullet from the drivers area.

During Patino’s autopsy, a doctor with the Office of the Medical Examiner located 15 entry gunshot wounds, seven on Patino’s back and eight on Patino’s chest. Of those 15 gunshot wounds, the doctor identified two which would have been fatal, one which entered Patino’s right side, striking his chest and heart, and the other which entered his back and struck his liver, according to the indictment.

Both Soe and Mohammed have been charged with one count of felony murder and 13 counts of discharging a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury, all first-degree felonies, and one count of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Patino’s family and loved ones. The filing of these charges is a crucial step toward justice, and we hope it brings some measure of solace to those affected,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a press release. “We commend the work of the Salt Lake City Police detectives who conducted a diligent investigation to ensure these charges could be filed. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Two charged with homicide after Glendale warehouse shooting