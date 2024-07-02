On the Site:
Utah family mourns loss of 14-year-old son after construction accident

Jul 1, 2024, 10:31 PM | Updated: 10:44 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family is mourning the death of their son after a fall on Friday. The 14-year-old was working on a job site with his stepdad when he fell through a skylight.

Keenan Conte’s family says he loved music and hanging out with family and cousins. They say they are going to miss his big personality every day.

“We have four kids and they’re all best friends,” says Bryant Coburn, Keenan’s stepdad.

When Bryant and Keenan’s mom, Rachelle Coburn realized their son would not survive his injuries, they faced a tough decision on whether to donate his organs.

“Anytime he could help someone he was helping them,” Rachelle Coburn said, which is ultimately why they made the quick decision on organ donation. in “In order to be able to salvage organs it took our time with him from hours to minutes but that’s what Keenan would want.”

They say Keenan was a homebody who loved music.

Rachelle Coburn says she always knew her son was special, but now she knows others thought so too.

“In his passing, I realized it’s not just me, his mom being biased,” Rachelle Coburn said. “Everyone that has reached out has said how kind and caring he was, like just the best friend.”

There is a *GoFundMe set up to help the family.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

