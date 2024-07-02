Utah State Coach Blake Anderson Reportedly On Administrative Leave

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State football head coach Blake Anderson is reportedly not expected to return as head coach of the Aggies.

On Tuesday, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported that his sources have indicated that Anderson is on administrative leave and “unlikely to return” to his role as head coach. Thamel went on to say that Utah State defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling is the program’s interim coach.

Sources: Utah State has informed the football team that coach Blake Anderson is on administrative leave and unlikely to return. Defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling has been named interim coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 2, 2024

Utah State has not issued a public statement addressing the reported change.

Anderson was hired at Utah State before the 2021 season and is preparing for his fourth year as the head coach.

During his tenure in Logan, Anderson has guided Utah State to three bowl appearances with a record of 23-17, including one Mountain West Conference title in 2021. His championship in 2021 is the only Mountain West Conference championship the Aggies have won in football since joining the league in 2013.

The timing of this reported news comes on the heels of Anderson announcing on X the birth of his new child. In the photos, Anderson is seen wearing Utah State attire and in the post, he refers to his newborn child as a “#BabyAggie.”

HELLO WORLD 🎉 my name is Cannon Blake Anderson. I showed up a “little” earlier than expected on 6/29/2024 at 6:27am. I weighed 6 lbs, I’m 19 1/2 inches tall, and can’t wait to meet you. #BabyAggie🤘#SoBlessed pic.twitter.com/SSx9RU2iCX — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) June 30, 2024

Anderson is entering his 11th season as an FBS head coach. Before being hired at Utah State, he was the head coach at Arkansas State from 2014 to 2020.

Mountain West Conference media days are coming up next week in Las Vegas. The Aggies open the 2024 season against Robert Morris at home at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, August 31.

