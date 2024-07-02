On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Fund launched for Indigenous students in STEM following missing professor’s death in Cache County

Jul 2, 2024, 12:19 PM | Updated: 12:54 pm

Megan Hamilton, a decorated STEM professor for Utah State University and Weber State University, we...

Megan Hamilton, a decorated STEM professor for Utah State University and Weber State University, went missing and was found by authorities Tuesday, June 25, 2024. USU launched a STEM scholar fund to help Indigenous students study the field and carry her legacy. (Katarina Pantic, GoFundMe)

(Katarina Pantic, GoFundMe)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — A new scholarship fund was launched Tuesday in honor of a decorated STEM educator, Megan Hamilton, who recently died.

Hamilton was reported missing and endangered by the Riverdale Police Department on June 25, 2024. Later that day, authorities located her body. They said there was no indication of foul play, and they believed she was suffering from a “mental episode.”

Utah State University then launched The Megan Marie Hamilton STEM Scholar Fund, which will support students studying a STEM field who are also members of a federally recognized Native American Tribe. The fund aims to extend Hamilton’s work and legacy after her passing.

Hamilton had Anishinaabe heritage, and dedicated much of her work to helping Indigenous peoples and other historically marginalized groups through STEM.

“As she honored her ancestors’ love, light, and resilience, we will continue to share Megan’s light by helping provide the path forward for other Indigenous scholars,” the university said.

According to USU, Hamilton was the first doctoral student in the Instructional Technology and Learning Sciences program at the college. She earned awards for her research throughout the program, including the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services Legacy of Utah State award in 2019.

She also served as vice president and president of the Instructional Technology Student Association, and vice president and treasurer of the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos and Native Americans in Science at the college.

“Her compassionate and intentional instruction made her loved dearly by her students and colleagues,” the college stated.

Before she earned her doctorate, Hamilton taught middle school classes in Tooele County and high school at Jordan School District. Hamilton then worked as an assistant professor for USU Extension.

In 2022, Hamilton became the assistant professor of STEM education at Weber State University, where she was working at the time of her death.

“Megan was loved dearly by so many, and we will continue to honor her work and her legacy,” USU stated. “Chi Miigwech.”

Donations to the scholarship fund can be made through USU’s website.

A *GoFundMe was set up by colleagues and friends of Hamilton’s, where donations can be made to aid her husband and young children with funeral expenses.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah Highway Patrol will increase patrols for DUI offenders in July...

Karah Brackin

Utah Highway Patrol to increase troopers on DUI shifts in July

After an increase in DUI-related arrests and 30 deaths so far in 2024, the Utah Highway Patrol will increase shifts searching for DUI offenders in July.

25 minutes ago

Utah State University head football coach, Blake Anderson. (KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

USU to fire football coach Blake Anderson, dismisses 2 staff members after alleged Title IX violations

USU head coach Blake Anderson and two others on staff were dismissed following an investigation of alleged Title IX violations.

2 hours ago

Courtroom And Gavel...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Charges filed against man accused of trying to hijack UTA bus

A Farmington man who police say huffed a can of air duster before trying to hijack a UTA bus and attempting to burn an officer, is now facing formal charges.

3 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 29: Gregor Biber is selected by the Utah Hockey Club with the 98th overall...

Chandler Holt, KSL Sports

NHL announces 82-game schedule for inaugural Utah Hockey Club season

The NHL released the full 2024-25 schedule on Tuesday and Utah Hockey Club fans now know what the team's inaugural season looks like.

3 hours ago

A draft rendering of what a plaza outside of the Delta Center could look like in downtown Salt Lake...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Why Salt Lake City is weighing a decision that other ‘big four’ sports cities are facing

Smith Entertainment Group's arena vision calls for it to be remodeled so it can accommodate both the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club.

4 hours ago

...

Mitch Harper, KSL Sports

Utah State coach Blake Anderson reportedly on administrative leave

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that Utah State coach Blake Anderson is on administrative leave.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Fund launched for Indigenous students in STEM following missing professor’s death in Cache County