Utah Football Picked To Finish First In Preseason Big 12 Media Poll, BYU Comes In At 13

Jul 2, 2024, 10:39 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – There was a lot of speculation in the lead up, but now it is official- Utah football has the respect of Big 12 media and were picked to finish first in the conference Tuesday morning.

The Utes received 20 first place votes which was good for 906 points- just edging out the other favorite- Kansas State with 19 first place votes and 829 points.

Oklahoma State came in third, Kansas fourth, and Arizona fifth to round out what many believe to be the upper echelon of the Big 12 in 2024.

Keeping a local perspective on things, BYU was voted by media to finish 13- two spots below where they were picked just a season ago.

How The Big 12 Preseason Media Poll Shook Out

  1. Utah (20) – 906
  2. Kansas State (19) – 889
  3. Oklahoma State (14) – 829
  4. Kansas (5) – 772
  5. Arizona (3) – 762
  6. Iowa State – 661
  7. West Virginia – 581
  8. UCF – 551
  9. Texas Tech – 532
  10. TCU – 436
  11. Colorado – 400
  12. Baylor – 268
  13. BYU – 215
  14. Cincinatti – 196
  15. Houston – 157
  16. Arizona State – 141

What Do You Think: Utah Vs. Kansas In Big 12 Conference Championship Game

The media seems to believe much like the fans that it will be Utah and Kansas State in the 2024 Big 12 Conference Championship Game on December 7.

Do you agree with that assessment, or do you think someone else will sneak in? Tell us in the comments.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

