USU to fire football coach Blake Anderson, dismisses 2 staff members after alleged Title IX violations

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State University announced its intent to fire head football coach Blake Anderson following an investigation into alleged noncompliance with university Title IX policies stemming from actions taken in spring 2023.

“This decision comes after a thorough external review of alleged noncompliance with university policies that implement Title IX, which require full and timely reporting of disclosures of sexual misconduct — including domestic violence — and prohibit employees from investigating disclosures of sexual misconduct themselves,” read a release from the university.

The university did not accuse Anderson or the other staff members, deputy athletic director Jerry Bovee and football director of player development Austin Albrecht, of domestic violence or sexual misconduct. However, the school said they violated university Title IX policies “related to the reporting of sexual and domestic violence and failures of professional responsibilities.”

USU said Anderson has 14 days to respond to the decision under his employment agreement.

Student-athletes and staff were informed of the news Tuesday morning. Defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling will serve as interim head football coach for the 2024 season.

“Today’s actions are the result of a thorough external investigation, and we believe the evidence demands immediate action,” read an email from Utah State President Elizabeth R. Cantwell and athletic director Diana Sabau. “Our job is to fearlessly hold ourselves and others accountable for their conduct and to make sure that, for the sake of our students and our community, we are living the values of our university. While recognizing the impact of these decisions on our student-athletes and football program, we will continue to take the steps necessary to deliver a respectful, transparent and winning culture at Utah State University.”

In 2021, Anderson issued a public apology after he was caught on a recording by former player Patrick Maddox giving degrading remarks about sexual assault victims. Anderson said in the recording, “It has never been more glamorized to be a victim.”

Maddox sued Utah State University, but the case was dropped after a settlement was reached.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.