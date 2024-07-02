BYU, Utah Represented On 2024 Big 12 Preseason Football Team

LAS VEGAS – The first-ever preseason Big 12 football team for the 16-team era of the league is out.

It was voted on by the Big 12 media, which had 61 ballots submitted. Both BYU and Utah had players represented on the preseason all-conference squad.

The preseason favorite Utes had three players on the All-Big 12 team, which included returning tight end Brant Kuithe, veteran defensive lineman Junior Tafuna, and punter Jack Bouwmeester.

For BYU, the Cougars had one player tabbed for the preseason All-Big 12 squad. That was senior defensive end Tyler Batty. Last season, Batty earned Second Team All-Big 12 recognition after producing five sacks and nine tackles for loss during BYU’s first year in the league.

Of the 16 teams in the new-look Big 12, 11 produced players to the preseason All-Big 12 team. The only schools that didn’t have preseason recognition were Kansas State, who was picked to finish second in the league, TCU, Baylor, Houston, and Arizona State.

The Big 12’s preseason player of the year picks were Ollie Gordon II from Oklahoma State on offense and Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter.

Preseason newcomer of the year pick is UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson, who transferred to the Knights after three years as the starter at Arkansas.

The Big 12 will host its annual media days next week in Las Vegas on July 9-10.

2024 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Defensive Player of the Year: Travis Hunter, DB, Colorado

Newcomer of the Year: KJ Jefferson, QB, UCF

Offense

QB – Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, Sr.

RB – Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State, Jr.

RB – Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech, Sr.

FB – Stevo Klotz, Iowa State, Sr.

WR – Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona, Jr.

WR – Kobe Hudson, UCF, Sr.

WR – Jayden Higgins, Iowa State, Sr.

WR – Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State, Sr.

TE – Brant Kuithe, Utah, Sr.

OL – Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona, Jr.

OL – Luke Kandra, Cincinnati, Sr.

OL – Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State, Sr.

OL – Wyatt Milum, West Virginia, Sr.

PK – Tyler Loop, Arizona, Sr.

KR/PR – Drae McCray, Texas Tech, Sr.

Defense

DL – Tyler Batty, BYU, Sr.

DL – Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati, Jr.

DL – B.J. Green II, Colorado, Sr.

DL – Lee Hunter, UCF, Jr.

DL – Junior Tafuna, Utah, Sr.

LB – Jacob Manu, Arizona, Jr.

LB – Nick Martin, Oklahoma State, Jr.

LB – Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, Sr.

DB – Tacario Davis, Arizona, Jr.

DB – Travis Hunter, Colorado, Jr.

DB – Jeremiah Cooper, Iowa State, Jr.

DB – Cobee Bryant, Kansas, Sr.

DB – Mello Dotson, Kansas, Sr.

P – Jack Bouwmeester, Utah, Jr.

