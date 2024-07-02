On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

FDA approves donanemab, Eli Lilly’s treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease

Jul 2, 2024, 2:59 PM

A flag flies above the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapol...

A flag flies above the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lilly, a pharmaceutical company, employs more than 12.000 people in Indianapolis and more than 42,000 worldwide. (Scott Olson, Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Scott Olson, Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JEN CHRISTENSEN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved donanemab, a monoclonal antibody designed to slow the progression of early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease.

Donanemab, made by Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly, works by helping the body remove amyloid plaque buildup in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

Lilly said it will be sold under the name Kisunla and would cost $695 per vial before insurance, what would amount to $12,522 for a six-month course or about $32,000 for a year, depending on when the patient would complete their treatment.

Donanemab is not a cure, but clinical trials showed that it slowed the progression of Alzheimer’s, allowing people to live independent lives for longer and safely participate in everyday activities.

Lilly told a committee of FDA advisers in June that late-stage clinical research data showed “highly meaningful results” for people who took donanemab, with about 35% lower risk of progression of the disease over a year and a half compared with those who got a placebo. The FDA advisers voted that the treatment appeared safe and effective.

Although rare, there were some serious adverse events during the drug trial, Lilly told the committee, occurring in only 2% of patients. The participants who took donanemab had a slightly higher mortality rate: 2%, compared with 1.7% in the placebo arm of the trial.

Three people died while taking the drug after developing ARIA, micro-hemorrhages known as amyloid-related imaging abnormalities. Because most of the ARIA incidents came in the first six weeks of the trial, Lilly told the FDA advisers that it added another MRI exam to the trial before giving second doses in order to detect people with asymptomatic ARIA. If it was detected, providers would pause treatment so it could resolve and not become more serious or symptomatic.

Kisunla is not the first monoclonal antibody treatment approved to treat early Alzheimer’s. Eisai and Biogen’s lecanemab, sold as Leqembi, is already being used. Another drug by Biogen, aducanumab, sold as Aduhelm, in 2021 became the first such therapy to get accelerated FDA approval, but the company said it will stop making it by the end of this year as it shifts resources to its other Alzheimer’s drug.

In trials of Leqembi, the drug that’s already on the market, some participants also had ARIA, but it was at a lower rate than seen in the donanemab trial. Leqembi has also been tied to patient deaths.

Kisunla was approved with instructions that prescribers can consider stopping the patient’s treatment if they see improvement based on brain scans. The potential to complete the treatment after a limited course of therapy, Lilly said, could lower out-of-pocket costs. Kisunla otherwise costs more than Leqembi, which runs about $26,500 per year.

Lilly said Tuesday that because the medicines work best in the early symptomatic stage of the disease, it’s working with others to improve early detection and diagnosis.

“Each year, more and more people are at risk for this disease, and we are determined to make life better for them,” said Anne White, executive vice president and president of Lilly Neuroscience.

One in three older Americans dies with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, killing more people than prostate and breast cancer combined.

Successful treatments for Alzheimer’s can’t come fast enough, advocates for patients say, and could be a big help to a growing number of people who are predicted to develop the disease. The number of people projected to have Alzheimer’s is predicted to grow to nearly 14 million by 2060, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of 2023, about 6.7 million Americans 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s.

The disease doesn’t just affect patients. More than 11 million family members and unpaid caregivers provided an estimated 18 billion hours of care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in 2022 alone, research shows, while there has been an ongoing shortage of paid workers and medical professionals.

The Alzheimer’s Association said Tuesday that it was celebrating the announcement of the approval of the treatment.

“This is real progress. Today’s approval allows people more options and greater opportunity to have more time,” Dr. Joanne Pike, the group’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “Having multiple treatment options is the kind of advancement we’ve all been waiting for — all of us who have been touched, even blindsided, by this difficult and devastating disease.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

People with ARFID can be debilitating and lead to long term health issues, experts said. (SbytovaMN...

Madeline Holcombe, CNN

‘I would call this the silent eating disorder’: What experts want you to know about ARFID

Experts said people with ARFID are very limited in the foods they feel safe and comfortable eating. Unlike just being “picky,” this disorder can be debilitating and cause long-term health problems, "I would call this the silent eating disorder.'

2 hours ago

FILE: Simone Groper receives a flu shot at a Walgreens pharmacy on January 22, 2018 in San Francisc...

Associated Press

The US will pay Moderna $176 million to develop an mRNA pandemic flu vaccine

The U.S. government will pay the vaccine maker Moderna $176 million to develop a pandemic vaccine that could be used to treat bird flu in people as cases in dairy cows continue to mount across the country.

9 hours ago

The OrganOx machine which helps keep donated organs alive for longer periods of time....

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

New organ-saving technology helps patients on transplant waitlist

Doctors at Intermountain Health are using a new technology that keeps organs functioning outside of the human body for hours.

1 day ago

The symbol of the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation on a podium....

Michael Houck

‘Prevent Mass Violence’ campaign encourages behavioral awareness for active shooters

The FBI launched its "Prevent Mass Violence" campaign to encourage awareness of behavioral signs of someone who may be on a "pathway to violence."

1 day ago

Many people don't need to drink anything other than water to hydrate approriately. (Frederic J. Bro...

Katia Hetter, CNN

Why water is the best drink during a heat wave

We know that keeping hydrated is important to staying healthy in the summer heat, but is water still the best drink during a heat wave?

2 days ago

A photo of Joe and Aussie Marie when they were dating, before Joe took his own life in 2021....

Emma Benson

Keeping track of men’s mental health

A woman shares her story of losing her boyfriend to suicide and asks everyone to support their male loved ones.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

FDA approves donanemab, Eli Lilly’s treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease