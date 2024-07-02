Where you can and can’t launch fireworks in Utah this year

SALT LAKE CITY — Fireworks are once again legal in Utah — for a short time this week, at least.

Personal fireworks may be legally launched during two, four-day windows over the summer: July 2-5, to celebrate Independence Day; and July 22-25, to celebrate Pioneer Day. The legal period is 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. those days, and up until midnight on the day of each holiday.

These annual timeframes arrive this year as prime wildfire conditions are starting to build up after back-to-back wet winters helped create more vegetation that is beginning to dry out this summer. The Great Basin Coordination Center updated its seasonal outlook on Monday, listing above-normal fire risk in southwest and northwest Utah for July.

Gina Palma, a meteorologist with the agency, explained in a video that hot and dry conditions are expected to persist for at least the first half of this month. She said widespread precipitation is most likely to impact only southeast Utah during the first half of July, which could lower fire potential in that region. Southwest Utah could get a bump in rain later in the month, but dry thunderstorms are also a risk for the area.

This is why federal, state and local governments enact certain restrictions as to where people can and cannot light fireworks, often targeting areas where wildfire risk is higher.

Violating any of the restrictions can lead to a class B misdemeanor, which can result in an up to $1,000 fine. Some cities have also billed people the cost of responding to any wildfire sparked by illegally discharged fireworks.

Here’s a look at updated fireworks restrictions in 2024.

State, federal and unincorporated private lands

As always, fireworks are prohibited on all state and federal lands.

They’re also banned in all unincorporated private land in Beaver, Box Elder, Davis, Cache, Garfield, Iron, Kane Morgan, Rich, Salt Lake, Utah, Washington and Weber counties under newly enacted stage 1 fire restrictions across Utah’s western half. Open fires, smoking and other restrictions also apply to unincorporated private land, state and federal land in these counties.

Bountiful

Fireworks are permitted, aside from areas east of 400 East and Orchard Drive.

Cedar City

Fireworks are permitted within city limits, except for areas considered a wildland-urban interface. An interactive map showing the illegal areas can be found on the city’s website.

Hurricane

Fireworks may only be discharged at the following locations:

American Legion Sports Complex (600 N. 200 West)

Dixie Springs Park (3605 W. 2900 South)

Spilsbury Sports Complex (803 N. 200 West)

Three Falls Park (889 S. 700 West)

La Verkin

Fireworks are permitted only on city streets more than 100 feet from a hillside, as well as Wanlass (320 N. State) and Vintage (660 N. 300 West) parks.

Layton

All personal fireworks are prohibited in all areas east of U.S. 89. Aerial fireworks are also prohibited in many areas north of state Route 193 and east of Church Street and Fairfield roads in parts north of Cherry Lane. The line is at about 2050 East for areas south of Cherry Lane.

Fireworks can also be launched at Andy Adams (1713 E. 1000 North) and Sandridge (2555 N. Church St.) parks. A map of approved and restricted areas can be found on the city’s website.

Lindon

Fireworks are banned in all city parks and areas west of I-15 and near the foothills. A map showing the illegal areas can be found on the city’s website.

Mapleton

Fireworks are not permitted at city parks and areas close to the foothills. A map showing areas where fireworks are illegal can be found on the state website.

Ogden

Fireworks are prohibited in areas east of Harrison Boulevard, from the city’s southern boundary to 2nd Steet and Monroe Boulevard to the northern boundary, as well as:

Wooded areas along the Ogden and Weber River parkways.

Fort Buenaventura, city baseball park and dog park plus the old landfill near Fort Buenaventura.

All open fields, vacant lots, wooded areas and brush-covered hillsides within city limits.

Provo

Fireworks are permitted at city parks, but prohibited from areas east of:

Canyon Road, from the city’s northern boundary to Foothill Drive.

Timpview Drive, from Foothill Drive to 2200 North.

900 East, from 2200 North to Birch Lane.

Birch Lane/1200 East, from 2200 North to 700 North.

Seven Peaks Boulevard, from 700 North to 300 South.

Slate Canyon Drive, from 300 South to 1320 South.

State Street, from 1320 South to the southern boundary.

A map of the illegal areas can be found on the city’s website.

Riverdale

Fireworks, open flames and smoking are banned along the Weber River and Davis-Weber Canal corridors. A map showing the illegal areas can be found on the city’s website.

Salt Lake City

Fireworks are allowed within city limits, except for the following areas:

North of South Temple

East of 900 East

West of Redwood Road

In any city park or near the Jordan River

Unified Fire Authority compiled an interactive map of all the permitted and restricted areas for the rest of Salt Lake County, which can be found on its website.

Sandy

Fireworks are not allowed anywhere east of 1300 East and west of 300 West. They are also prohibited in parks and land close to creeks and canals in the city. A map of the restrictions can be found on the city’s website.

South Jordan

Fireworks are allowed, except for areas within 200 feet of any waterway, canyon, wash, ravine or “similar areas” within city limits. They’re also prohibited on any city-owned property/facility and in urban-wildland interfaces or “brush-covered and dry grass-covered” areas in the city.

A map of the approved and banned areas can be found on the state’s website.

South Ogden

Fireworks are prohibited in areas east of Harrison Boulevard, as well as within 300 feet of Nature Park or either side of Burch Creek. Fireworks are also banned within 300 feet of any urban-wildland interface, open field, hillside, vacant lot or “immediate vicinity” of oak brush, pine trees, evergreens, conifers or junipers.

A map of these restrictions can be found on the state fire marshal’s website.

Spanish Fork

Fireworks are permitted in most parts of the city, except for the city’s south bench neighborhoods, incorporated River Bottoms, as well as the reservoir, recreation and campground areas. These are areas generally south of Scenic Drive and Canyon Crest Drive, east of 3400 East and a section of the city east of Spanish Fork Parkway and north of U.S. Highway 6.

No open flames are allowed in these areas, either, according to the city. A map of the restricted areas can be found on the city’s website.

Tooele County

Fireworks are prohibited in most of the county, including Rush Valley, Stockton and Vernon. They’re allowed in Lake Point, but only with permits issued by the city. There are also some legal zones in Erda, Grantsville, Tooele and Wendover.

Erda: The legal area is between state Route 36 and Rose Springs Road, within city limits.

The legal area is between state Route 36 and Rose Springs Road, within city limits. Grantsville: Fireworks can be discharged from Clark Street to Durfree Street in areas between Cooley Street and Mathews Lane.

Fireworks can be discharged from Clark Street to Durfree Street in areas between Cooley Street and Mathews Lane. Tooele: Aside from city parks, fireworks are permitted between Main Street and 1100 West from 2200 North to 1530 North. They’re also permitted between North 1100 West and Droubay Road, from 1530 North to Skyline Drive/SR 36.

Aside from city parks, fireworks are permitted between Main Street and 1100 West from 2200 North to 1530 North. They’re also permitted between North 1100 West and Droubay Road, from 1530 North to Skyline Drive/SR 36. Wendover: Fireworks are permitted in all city limits except for parts of the city that are on state or federal land.

A map of these approved areas can be found on the state fire marshal’s website.

West Jordan

Fireworks are legal except for:

Areas west of 5600 West.

Anywhere within 200 feet of Jordan River Parkway Trail (east of 1300 West), Clay Hollow Wash (around 7800 South), Bingham Creek (near Old Bingham Highway) or any canal.

All city parks, unless a permit is obtained.

A map of the restricted areas can be found on the city’s website.

Other towns and cities

The state fire marshal’s office compiled a list of regulations in other Utah communities, including maps and restrictions that haven’t changed recently.

People are also encouraged to contact their local fire department through a nonemergency line if they aren’t sure if it’s legal to launch fireworks from where they are.