Rookies, Kessler, George Lead Loaded Jazz Summer League Roster

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz unveiled their roster for the 2024 Salt Lake City Summer League, and it’s loaded with faces already familiar to fans.

With the Jazz entering year three of a full roster overhaul, several players from last year’s regular season roster will suit up during the Summer League in hopes of improving their solidifying their spot on the depth chart.

Utah Jazz 2024 Salt Lake City Summer League Roster

Making his summer league debut is third-year center Walker Kessler, followed by second-year Jazzmen Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh.

Like Kessler, neither Hendricks nor Sensabaugh played in summer league before their rookie years due to pre-existing injuries.

George was on pace to be named the Vegas Summer League MVP before an ankle injury prematurely ended his offseason run.

Veterans Kenneth Lofton Jr., Darius Bazley, and Jason Preston, all of whom were on the Jazz roster to close the regular season will return to the team for the summer league.

Additionally, rookies Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski will all make their Jazz debuts in Salt Lake City.

Max Abmas, Armando Bacot, Taveion Kinsey, Josh Pierre-Louis, and Babacar Sane will fill out the Jazz’s summer league roster.

When Is Salt Lake City Summer League?

Here’s a look at the schedule for the Salt Lake City Summer League.

July 8

5 p.m. MDT: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz

July 9

5 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. MDT: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz

July 10

5 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Oklahoma City Thunder

7 p.m. MDT: Philadelphia 76ers @ Utah Jazz

Radio and television broadcast information has not been released.

