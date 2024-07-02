Charles Hall Ferry to resume service at Lake Powell

HALLS CROSSING, San Juan County — The National Park Service announced Monday the Charles Hall Ferry will return to service at Lake Powell on July 4.

According to a news release from the NPS, the ferry has been out of service for the past three years because of low water levels. During that time, the Utah Department of Transportation “has continued to retrofit the ferry and review operations to enhance reliability,” the release stated.

During the summer months, the ferry will make four round-trips daily. It will depart Halls Crossing every two hours, beginning at 10 a.m. The 30-minute boat ride will transport vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, across the only waterway in the Beehive State that is considered to be a state highway route.

Charles Hall Ferry to operate for four days

As it starts back up, the ferry will only run Thurday through Sunday. Cash is the only method of payment that will be accepted, according to the release.

While the ferry was not in service, visitors to the area were faced with a car drive of more than two hours between ports — state Routes 276 and 95.

“We appreciate the partnership with the GCNRA and our contracted operators and repair crews,” said Kevin Kitchen, UDOT Region Four senior communications manager. “It takes more than just good water levels to keep the ferry operational in a remote desert setting.”

According to the release, the ferry is owned by UDOT and is operated by Aramark, Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas.

“We are thankful for our long-standing partnerships with UDOT who provides the ferry, and our concessioner Aramark, who provides the operational staff,” said Michelle Kerns, superintendent for the GCNRA. “After a three-year pause, Lake Powell’s water levels again accommodate the ferry’s loading ramps. We are very pleased to join with our partners in offering the ferry service to our many visitors again.”

Information on current fares, schedule, and restrictions is available on the UDOT website or by emailing ferry@utah.gov.