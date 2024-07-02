Jazz Rookies Reveal Uniform Numbers

SALT LAKE CITY – The three rookies from the Utah Jazz 2024 draft class revealed the numbers they plan to wear in the NBA.

Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski all met with the media Tuesday to discuss landing in Utah, and what numbers they will wear for the Jazz.

Jazz Rookies Reveal Jersey Numbers

After wearing number 10 at Colorado, Williams, the Jazz’s 10th overall pick will switch his number to 5 with the Jazz.

Williams wore number 24 in high school, but with it belonging to Walker Kessler, and number 10 belonging to two-way guard Jason Preston, the Jazz’s lottery pick will wear number 5, last worn by Talen Horton-Tucker during the 2023-24 season.

Collier wore number 1 at USC, but with that uniform being retired in honor of legendary head coach Frank Layden, he’ll switch to number 13 with the Jazz.

When asked why 13, the rookie had a simple explanation.

“It was just available,” Collier said.

Filipowksi will change from number 30 at Duke to number 22 with the Jazz.

“I wore that number a few times growing up so I’ve already got a level of comfortability with it,” the second-round pick said.

The number 22 has some less-than-flattering lore for the Jazz historically.

Rudy Gay and Jeff Green, the last two players to wear the number are some of the Jazz’s worst free-agent signings over the last decade.

Rookies Curtis Borchardt and Morris Almond, both considered draft busts, also wore number 22.

John Drew switched to the number ahead of the 1983-84 season, and in 1985, was banned by the NBA for repeated failed drug tests.

“I think it’s a good new beginning for me coming to the Jazz,” Filipowski said.

The three Jazz rookie will debut their new uniform numbers at the Salt Lake City Summer League which begins on Monday, July 8 at Delta Center.

