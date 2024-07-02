Proposed contract highlights to revitalize Salt Lake, including sports arena, revealed

SALT LAKE CITY — The contract proposed by the Smith Entertainment Group and Salt Lake City to create a revitalization zone, sets money aside from every ticket sold at the Delta Center to be handed back to the city. Highlights of the proposed contract were revealed Tuesday afternoon.

The terms ask for a maximum fund of $900 million from a revitalization tax to Salt Lake City over 30 years, already approved by the Utah Legislature but not yet adopted by the city.

The agreement claims the tax and revitalization plan will generate approximately $1.2 billion in revenue over the life of the agreement. Of the tax money collected, Smith Entertainment Group estimates it will spend $525 million for the Delta Center remodel and $375 million for other improvements of the downtown-area district.

It states it will design and complete renovations to the Delta Center to make it “a first-class” arena for the NBA and NHL teams.

#BREAKING: Here’s the highlights of the contract proposed between the Smith Entertainment Group and SLC to revitalize downtown. If finalized, SEG would charge $1-$3 per Delta Center ticket to be kicked back to the city to be used for housing and other benefits. Tax split… pic.twitter.com/xRherWJcY9 — Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) July 2, 2024

The district is defined as the block of the current Delta Center and the two blocks east of the area. The proposal states that the group will collaborate with Salt Lake County to create a “sports, entertainment, culture, and convention district.”

Under the proposal Salt Lake City will receive up to 1% of the tax over 30 years to reimburse it for costs associated with the district.

Salt Lake County owns Abravanel Hall, home of the Utah Symphony. The beloved building was not mentioned in the highlights document released Tuesday, though it has been one of the most discussed aspects of the plan. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson previously said she is working to keep the music hall in its present form. The county previously had a list of renovation needs for the building.

Proposed public benefits

The proposal would include a ticket fee, starting July 1, 2025, for each ticket sold for events at the Delta Center.

For events $25 or less, the fee would be $1. For tickets priced between $26 and $200, the fee is $2, and for tickets sold for more than $200, the fee is $3. The fee will go to a public benefit account for family-sized and affordable housing and other public benefits.

The Smith Entertainment Group will also support community and workforce development initiations with apprenticeships, college internships, high school shadowing programs, annual lectures at Salt Lake City high schools and middle schools, youth programming for basketball and hockey, and free and subsidized tickets.

It also promises arrangements for law enforcement, public art, gathering spaces and Japantown.

Gathering spaces

The agreement also states the Smith Entertainment Group will design “gathering/event/plaza spaces that will welcome members of the community to downtown Salt Lake City.” These will include an outdoor event space, walking connecting public streets to the district, landscape features and “other elements consistent with a place of gathering.”

The spaces will be owned and managed by the entertainment group, including a statement of non-discriminatory behavior. The group and the city will also identify two annual periods of three days each, between May 1 and Sept. 15, where the gathering spaces can be used free of cost for festivals and events.

Japantown

The district development will coordinate with the city on efforts to facilitate “recognition, revitalization and/or redevelopment of the Japantown community,” that is part of the blocks specified by the agreement.

Public Safety

The group will also provide a space in the district for the Salt Lake City Police Department and security for the processing and holding of people arrested.

Public art

The city will spend a minimum of $5 million from the public benefits account for public art in the district. It will be provided by the city’s arts council and Smith Entertainment Group. It will also include “a process for notifying and engaging with local artists” to compete for the chance to create public art.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated if more information is provided.