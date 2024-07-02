Keeping luggage safe from thieves at the airport carousel

SALT LAKE CITY — A Davis County family believes their luggage was stolen right off the airport carousel, and they’re hoping to warn others to be prepared.

Sarah Barrett said they tracked their bag with the Delta app all the way to the baggage carousel, but by the time they got there, it was gone.

“As he was getting ready to board the plane, the ticketing agent said he had to check his luggage because they didn’t have enough overhead space,” Barrett said.

Barrett said her husband wasn’t too worried about handing their luggage to the airline.

“It was just it was a long night. We didn’t get home till after 12:30 a.m.,” she said.

When they landed, they went to the airport carousel to pick up their luggage. However, after a couple of hours of waiting, there was no bag, even though the Delta app showed it was on the carousel.

“Our luggage is actually bright green. My husband’s was a bright blue. So if someone’s trying to steal your luggage like you see your luggage right away,” Barrett said.

She said they have been working with Delta’s customer service over the past few days and don’t blame the airline for the lost luggage.

Barrett said the luggage was mostly souvenirs and clothes, but it was still frustrating that someone could take it so easily in a pickup system that’s been the same for decades.

“If you’re going to make it so secure to get in. Can you also make it secure for our luggage to get back to us?” she said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the best you can do to prevent luggage from being stolen is to get to the carousel right away and set your bags apart from others.

“Put ribbons. Stickers, you know, something to identify that it’s your bag, coming through the baggage claim,” said SLCPD Detective Dalton Beebe.

Police also recommend keeping high-value and irreplaceable items in your carry-on bag so you can keep an eye on them.