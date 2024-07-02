On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Keeping luggage safe from thieves at the airport carousel

Jul 2, 2024, 5:16 PM

A luggage carousel at the Salt Lake International Airport on July 2, 2024. (...

(FILE) A luggage carousel at the Salt Lake International Airport on July 2, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

(Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Davis County family believes their luggage was stolen right off the airport carousel, and they’re hoping to warn others to be prepared.

Sarah Barrett said they tracked their bag with the Delta app all the way to the baggage carousel, but by the time they got there, it was gone.

“As he was getting ready to board the plane, the ticketing agent said he had to check his luggage because they didn’t have enough overhead space,” Barrett said.

Barrett said her husband wasn’t too worried about handing their luggage to the airline.

“It was just it was a long night. We didn’t get home till after 12:30 a.m.,” she said.

When they landed, they went to the airport carousel to pick up their luggage. However, after a couple of hours of waiting, there was no bag, even though the Delta app showed it was on the carousel.

“Our luggage is actually bright green. My husband’s was a bright blue. So if someone’s trying to steal your luggage like you see your luggage right away,” Barrett said.

Sarah Barrett showing her green suitcase.

Sarah Barrett showing her green suitcase. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

She said they have been working with Delta’s customer service over the past few days and don’t blame the airline for the lost luggage.

Barrett said the luggage was mostly souvenirs and clothes, but it was still frustrating that someone could take it so easily in a pickup system that’s been the same for decades.

“If you’re going to make it so secure to get in. Can you also make it secure for our luggage to get back to us?” she said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the best you can do to prevent luggage from being stolen is to get to the carousel right away and set your bags apart from others.

“Put ribbons. Stickers, you know, something to identify that it’s your bag, coming through the baggage claim,” said SLCPD Detective Dalton Beebe.

Police also recommend keeping high-value and irreplaceable items in your carry-on bag so you can keep an eye on them.

Thieves stealing airline travel credits: How you can protect them

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Rendering of a proposed "revitalization" district surrounding a renovated Delta Center. Salt Lake C...

Larry D. Curtis

Proposed contract highlights to revitalize Salt Lake, including sports arena, revealed

The contract proposed by the Smith Entertainment Group and Salt Lake City to create a revitalization zone sets money aside from every ticket sold at the Delta Center to be handed back to the city. Highlights of the proposed contract were revealed Tuesday afternoon.

50 minutes ago

Northern Utah is now under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions because of the hot and dry conditions. (Mark W...

Alex Cabrero

Stage 1 fire restrictions now in place for Northern Utah

Northern Utah is now under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions because of the hot and dry conditions. That means no campfires outside of designated areas, no metal cutting or welding in dry areas, no smoking near vegetation, and especially this week, no fireworks on public lands.

54 minutes ago

The National Park Service announced Monday the Charles Hall Ferry will return to service at Lake Po...

Mark Jones

Charles Hall Ferry to resume service at Lake Powell

The National Park Service announced Monday the Charles Hall Ferry will return to service at Lake Powell on July 4. 

1 hour ago

Salt Lake County Jail (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)...

Alexander Campbell

Prison contractor Wellcon Inc. hit with $2 million fine after inmate death

Ten years after an inmate's death at a Salt Lake jail, his surviving family has been awarded a $2 million settlement.

1 hour ago

Harrison Roberts, his wife Karlie and brother Davis play with a basketball while they staff their T...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Where you can and can’t launch fireworks in Utah this year

Utah's Fourth of July fireworks window runs from Tuesday through Friday.

3 hours ago

Utah Highway Patrol...

Karah Brackin

Utah Highway Patrol to increase troopers on DUI shifts in July

After an increase in DUI-related arrests and 30 deaths so far in 2024, the Utah Highway Patrol will increase shifts searching for DUI offenders in July.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Keeping luggage safe from thieves at the airport carousel