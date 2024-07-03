On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

MATT GEPHARDT

Half of homebuyers experience remorse, here’s how to help avoid regrets about your new home

Jul 2, 2024, 10:58 PM

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY The odds are nearly one-out-of-two that a homebuyer will have at least one regret about their purchase.

So says a new study Bankrate shared with the KSL Investigators.

“The question ultimately about a regret is if I knew back when what I know right now, would I be better armed with information?” said Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at Bankrate. “The answer is yes.”

40% of regretful homebuyers told Bankrate their biggest regret is the hidden costs being more expensive than they bargained on. Costs like the upkeep of your property and fixing appliances along with the ever-rising costs of property taxes, insurance and utilities.

At 18%, the next biggest regret is buying a house that is too small, compared to the 10% who said their big regret was that the house was too big. 15% regretted moving into their new neighborhood. 14% said their chief regret was they paid too much for their home. Along with that, 13% said too high of a mortgage payment topped their list of regrets.

The odds are nearly one-out-of-two that a homebuyer will have at least one regret about their purchase, according to a study by Bankrate. (KSL TV)

Hamrick says you can avoid much those regrets by sticking to your budget. Don’t go for a house you absolutely love, but it’s tens-of-thousands-dollars over budget. Instead, he says shoot for a home between the top and bottom ends of what you can afford.

“Somewhere in the middle that gives you some flexibility with your finances so that you’re not among those people have this regret about the mortgage payment being too high or that those maintenance costs are higher than what we expected,” Hamrick said.

Another big regret: 10% of homebuyers told Bankrate they regret they didn’t get the best mortgage rate. Hamrick says this is something we can control.

“We can shop around for the best mortgage rate,” he said. “We can try to optimize our credit scores, so we qualify for a lower rate of interest.”

Bankrate also asked those homebuyers if they had to do it all over again, would they? The vast majority – 69% – said yes, despite their regrets they would.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Matt Gephardt

People who live in a West Jordan neighborhood near 7200 South and 2300 West have been missing out o...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps West Jordan neighborhood’s mapping issue on Google Maps

People who live in a West Jordan neighborhood near 7200 South and 2300 West have been missing out on packages because Google Maps sends drivers to the wrong place.

6 days ago

A silhouetted man sitting in a chair on a phone call....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

New federal data shows favorite methods of scammers targeting Utahns

Over 26,200 Utahns reported getting hit by fraud to the Federal Trade Commission last year. And one out of five of those Utahns lost money to imposters.

12 days ago

According to new data from Carfax, at the end of last year, there were 609,000 vehicles with an unf...

Matt Gephardt

600,000 cars in Utah need recalls fixed, what is holding up the repair work?

According to new data from Carfax, at the end of last year, there were 609,000 vehicles with an unfixed recall in Utah.

14 days ago

Lynzee Delapaz explains to KSL’s Matt Gephardt how her car was damaged when it collided with anot...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Who’s legally responsible for damage when cars collide in a car wash?

A Grantsville woman’s car was damaged inside a car wash when the vehicle ahead of her went off the tracks. So, who pays for the damage?

15 days ago

Matt Gephardt speaking to Thelissa Mead about Hyundai not responding to her claims and getting her ...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Utah Hyundai owner seeking reimbursement for overestimated fuel economy

A major automaker was accused of saying their cars get better mileage than they really do, And they promised to pay their customers back. But when one Utah customer wasn't, she decided to Get Gephardt.

19 days ago

(FILE) A test dummy getting hit by an air bag during a crash test....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Thousands of cars equipped with faulty airbags on Utah roads as automakers issues ‘Do Not Drive’ warnings

Auto manufacturers have recalled over millions of Takata airbags because of their potential to explode and shoot out sharp metal fragments. And there are still thousands of those in cars across Utah.

28 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Half of homebuyers experience remorse, here’s how to help avoid regrets about your new home