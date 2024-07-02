On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Donovan Mitchell Signs Three-Year Extension With Cavaliers

Jul 2, 2024, 5:17 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell isn’t taking his talents anywhere. Not yet, anyway.

The five-time All-Star guard has agreed to a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Mitchell’s choice to commit to the Cavaliers had been expected for some time. Still, there was plenty of anxiety inside Cleveland’s fanbase, which cannot forget LeBron James leaving the franchise as a free agent in 2010 for Miami.

The 27-year-old Mitchell spent much of this past season saying he’s happy playing with Cleveland, which acquired him in a 2022 trade from Utah. The Cavs have made the playoffs in both seasons with Mitchell, one of the league’s best all-around guards.

He agreed to the extension in Los Angeles over the weekend, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the NBA prohibits deals from being announced until its moratorium ends on Saturday. ESPN was first to report Mitchell’s agreement.

The extension includes a $54 million player option for the 2027-28 season, the person said. Mitchell was under contract for one more season. Technically, Mitchell’s new deal means he can become a free agent in three years, raising the Cavs’ urgency to compete for a title.

The new deal also allows Mitchell to reach a 10-year criteria, making him eligible for a next extension worth $380 million.

Shortly after word of Mitchell’s extension emerged, he posted a video on social media from the film “The Wolf of Wall Street” in which actor Leonardo DiCaprio profanely announces to his colleagues, “I’m not leaving.”

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Mitchell also went on Instagram to reiterate his commitment to Cleveland with a video of him driving and discussing his extension.

“All year I’ve been saying the same (stuff),” Mitchell said while driving. “I’m saying how much I like it every day. It’s like, ‘Oh, he going to do this. He going to do that.’ I don’t get it. I don’t understand it. I think it’s hilarious.

“It’s what it is, but I’m glad I got this (stuff) done, man. Glad I got this (stuff) done in Cleveland. Now to get focused. You know what I’m saying? Let’s get to it.”

Mitchell was in LA hosting his “Spida Elite” basketball camp for some of the nation’s top high school guards. He was visited by Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman and Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson, who was formally introduced by the team at a news conference on Monday.

Atkinson, who was Golden State’s top assistant the past three seasons, said he and Mitchell chatted mostly about family during their time together. Altman said Mitchell reaffirmed his commitment to the Cavs.

“We feel good about Donovan,” Altman said Monday. “He’s in a great space mentally. He’s healthy. Really enjoyed the fact that him and Kenny could sit down and talk about the future, talk about the team.

“He’s invested. He’s really invested in what we’re doing. Hopefully soon we’ll have more of a decisive answer on that for you, but he’s been great. He’s been super involved and super collaborative and very, very much pro-Cleveland.”

The Cavs’ bold move — they traded three unprotected first-round picks, forward Lauri Markkanen and guard Collin Sexton to Utah — to get Mitchell two years ago was a surprise.

It appeared he was on his way to play for his hometown New York Knicks before Cleveland swooped in. Mitchell’s arrival accelerated the Cavs’ rebuild, which began when James left as a free agent for the second time in 2018 for the Lakers.

Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds this past season, but he was limited to just 55 games because of a left knee injury. Mitchell was slowed by the injury in the playoffs and pushed through before sitting out Cleveland’s final two games in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a calf injury.

The Cavs were eliminated in five games by the eventual champion Boston Celtics and fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff a week later.

In two seasons with Cleveland, Mitchell has averaged 27.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds. He scored a career-high 71 in his first season in a game against Chicago.

Atkinson understands his charge is to get the most out of Cleveland’s “Core 4” of players — Mitchell, guard Darius Garland, forward Evan Mobley and center Jarrett Allen. He also believes there’s another level to Mitchell’s game and wants to make him one of the league’s top five players.

“Why not?” Atkinson said. “With the skill level and the athleticism and the human being, I don’t see why we can’t.”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olympians Share Their Love Stories As Countdown To Paris Olympics Begins

Paris hosts the Summer Olympics later this month and some U.S. Olympians are taking the chance to look back on their own love stories.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookies Reveal Uniform Numbers

Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski from the Utah Jazz 2024 draft class revealed the jersey numbers they plan to wear in the NBA.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rookies, Kessler, George Lead Loaded Jazz Summer League Roster

The Utah Jazz unveiled their roster for the 2024 Salt Lake City Summer League, and it's loaded with faces already familiar to fans.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: After Draft, Who Will Be Next Jazz All-Star?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Defensive Ends

Today we'll take a look at a group the Utah football coaching staff feels is a very deep group in the defensive ends.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #42 BYU’s John Nelson (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 42 is BYU DT John Nelson.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Donovan Mitchell Signs Three-Year Extension With Cavaliers