Olympians Share Their Love Stories As Countdown To Paris Olympics Begins

Jul 2, 2024, 5:22 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Paris hosts the Summer Olympics later this month and some U.S. Olympians are taking the chance to look back on their own love stories.

Having loved ones and family in the crowd to cheer them on is something that every Olympic athlete cherishes.

In the “City of Love” this summer, it will be that much more special for the couples.

Paris Olympics Bring Memories Of Love To Athletes

American parathlete Grace Norman spoke on the effect of hearing loved ones cheer you on while you compete.

“Within 24 hours of meeting Evan, I knew that he was the one,” Norman said. “He was the one that I could see my forever with. He is very passionate when he cheers. I listen for his voice and it’s always a good feeling when I hear it.”

It isn’t easy to be in love while also committing yourself to a sport. However, the positives make it all worth it.

Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has come a long way with her love.

At the 2020 Tokyo Games, McLaughlin-Levrone won two gold medals. Her husband, Andre, was there to watch her win an individual gold in the 400-meter hurdles and team gold in the 4×400 relay.

“I met Andre via Instagram,” McLaughlin-Levrone said. “It was instant. It was actually before we even met in person (when) I felt like we had a connection.”

Carissa Moore is the first-ever winner of the Olympic gold medal in women’s shortboard surfing.

The event was added to the Olympic program in 2020 and Moore stamped her name in history in Tokyo.

Moore said that her significant other, Luke, helps her achieve her goals and get better every day.

“It’s always a lot of fun,” Moore said. “That’s my favorite thing about him. It’s little kid Luke. He’s always looking to have the most fun as possible every day. He makes me want to be better every day and I can’t imagine my life without him.”

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

