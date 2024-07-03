Home damaged by Moab flooding

MOAB — Recent flash flooding in Moab hit streets, canyons, and damaged some residents’ homes. One couple said they’ve been living under a hole-covered roof since severe storms hit Southeastern Utah last week.

The couple told KSL TV it was easily the biggest and scariest storm they’ve ever experienced.

Tammie Nakai said the storm caused a tree and other branches to fall through the kitchen’s roof.

“We had trees on our roof, water running through like waterfalls,” Nakai said. “We’re just like, what are we going to do?”

She said the impact of the fallen tree caused their trailer to sink into the foundation.

“We have holes, cracks, through the living room all the way down into near the bathroom,” Nakai said.

She said the storm was “like a movie,” as water poured into her home.

Nakai said they’re grateful to family members who immediately went to their house to help clean and patch up the holes.

“It really hit us because it’s my husband’s child home, and he was raised here as well,” Nakai said.

Despite their family’s help, there is still a lot of repair work that needs to be done.

“It was one of the hardest things, to stay positive,” Nakai said. “But thankfully, we’re pulling through it.”

Nakai said there are only so many resources and financial support local organizations can offer. The couple is trying to save their home, but are worried what future storms might bring.

“It’s just a temporary thing that we can actually stay in right now,” Nakai said.

The couple has started a GoFundMe* page following the storm’s damage to their home.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.