After blaze nearly destroys home, a Millcreek family speaks out

Jul 2, 2024, 9:37 PM | Updated: 10:23 pm

BY DAN RASCON


SALT LAKE CITY — A Millcreek family who nearly lost their home due to a blaze started by fireworks has a message for others this 4th of July holiday.

It was one week ago, on Tuesday night at about 10 o’clock. Huge orange flames could be seen shooting into the air on the side of I-215 East, near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon.

Just above that fire is Scott Clements’ Millcreek home. Scott and his family say they heard a loud pop, looked out their back window, and saw huge flames shooting up into the air.

“With the two-story flames out there we could feel the heat coming through our windows,” Scott Clements said to KSL TV. “Within 30 seconds it had spread within a length of a house or two.”

His wife grabbed the kids and evacuated the house.

“It was really scary because, first of all, it was so bright,” said Eden Clements, Scott’s 17-year-old daughter who evacuated the house. “It’s very unpredictable, you don’t know what it’s going to do.”

Scott Clements grabbed his backyard garden hose and started to spray down the flames before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters tell KSL that the fire was started by fireworks, set off in a restricted area, on a day no fireworks were allowed to be lit.

“This could have easily been my house. It’s crazy what one careless firework could have [done], put several houses up in flames in minutes,” said Scott Clements. “There is just one narrow road between the fire and my house.”

“Why in the world would you do that? It just felt super careless,” said Eden Clements.

Firefighters say this is just one example of what they are expecting to see this season with the hot and dry conditions across the state.

“We’ve got a significant fire season we are expecting, unfortunately,” said Kelly Bird with Unified Fire Authority. “The fuels, the grasses and trees, have really grown thick. Things have gotten warm and dried out.”

That’s why they are warning everyone to light only in approved areas and be extra careful when setting off fireworks in approved areas.

“We want people to know this is serious and there are some fire risks right now,” Bird said. “Please make sure you have a hose line right next to you, or a fire extinguisher or a bucket of water.”

