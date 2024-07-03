Three Midvale businesses broken into overnight

MIDVALE — Three small Midvale businesses are reeling after a man smashed out their office windows.

It happened near 7100 S. and State Street on Monday night. Security footage from Sagato’s Bakery & Cafe showed the man hitting the window with a rock and kicking it, breaking it enough to get in. He did the same thing at Alexander’s Pet Salon and EZ Pawn.

Verona Sagato-Mauga is the owner of the bakery, which opened its doors in 2018. She said watching the video was upsetting.

“It was like a punch in the gut,” Sagato-Mauga said. Then she realized he didn’t stop there.

Then he came inside.

“He comes right through the window…straight past here, doesn’t look at any of our items and goes straight to the office,” Sagato-Mauga said.

She said the man rummaged through papers and files in the office. And then.

“Walks around a little bit, walks into our refrigerator, takes a sausage roll, and then he leaves,” but he’s not done with his spree of destruction. He does the same thing next door at Alexander’s Pet Groomer and EZ Pawn; lots of damage, nothing missing.

The window will cost a couple of thousand dollars to fix. That’s on top of the business cost from closing, which is a big hit for a small family business. But, Verona said the response from customers and friends has been overwhelming.

“In times like this, when bad things happen, it’s nice to have a wonderful community to fall back on, and it helps you to realize, like things are ok.”

Unified Police are working on leads.