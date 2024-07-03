Body of woman recovered from Little Dell Reservoir

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews have recovered the body of a 29-year-old woman who drowned while kayaking at Little Dell Reservoir.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said bystanders called 911 around 2 p.m. Tuesday after the woman, identified as Hailey Mason, of Salt Lake City, cried out for help while outside her kayak.

Bystanders attempted to swim out and assist Mason, but she went under the water and did not resurface.

Search and rescue teams from Salt Lake and Wasatch counties, along with Utah State Park rangers, responded to the reservoir and located Mason’s body using three boats with sonar technology.

Crews said Mason’s kayak, life vest and other belongings were also recovered.

“This outcome is tragic and our hearts are with family as they mourn this loss,” said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

Officials urged Utahns to use proper floatation devices while out on the water this summer and during the 4th of July holiday and to let someone know your plans and expected return time if going out alone.