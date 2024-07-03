On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Body of woman recovered from Little Dell Reservoir

Jul 3, 2024, 7:21 AM | Updated: 7:59 am

Little Dell Reservoir in Salt Lake City. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

Little Dell Reservoir in Salt Lake City. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews have recovered the body of a 29-year-old woman who drowned while kayaking at Little Dell Reservoir.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said bystanders called 911 around 2 p.m. Tuesday after the woman, identified as Hailey Mason, of Salt Lake City, cried out for help while outside her kayak.

Bystanders attempted to swim out and assist Mason, but she went under the water and did not resurface.

Search and rescue teams from Salt Lake and Wasatch counties, along with Utah State Park rangers, responded to the reservoir and located Mason’s body using three boats with sonar technology.

Crews said Mason’s kayak, life vest and other belongings were also recovered.

“This outcome is tragic and our hearts are with family as they mourn this loss,” said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

Officials urged Utahns to use proper floatation devices while out on the water this summer and during the 4th of July holiday and to let someone know your plans and expected return time if going out alone.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Salt Lake City police have arrested a third man in connection with a fatal shooting on May 26. (lus...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

3rd man arrested in fatal Salt Lake shooting investigation

Salt Lake City police have arrested a third man in connection with a fatal shooting on May 26.

2 hours ago

The odds are nearly one-out-of-two that a homebuyer will have at least one regret about their purch...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Half of homebuyers experience remorse. Here’s how to help avoid regrets about your new home

The odds are nearly one-out-of-two that a homebuyer will have at least one regret about their purchase, that's according to a new study by Bankrate. Gephardt finds out how you can avoid homebuyers remorse.

12 hours ago

Three Midvale businesses were broken into overnight, with the suspect's behavior caught on securit...

Debbie Worthen

Three Midvale businesses broken into overnight

Three small Midvale businesses are reeling after a man smashed out their office windows.

13 hours ago

A Millcreek family is speaking out after an illegal burn nearly destroyed their house. (Unified Fir...

Dan Rascon

After blaze nearly destroys home, a Millcreek family speaks out

A Millcreek family who nearly lost their home due to a blaze started by fireworks has a message for others.

14 hours ago

FILE -People gather in support of transgender youth during a rally at the Utah State Capitol Tuesda...

John Hanna, Associated Press

Judge’s order greatly expands where Biden can’t enforce a new rule protecting LGBTQ+ students

Enforcement of a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students has been blocked in four states, including Utah, and a patchwork of places elsewhere by a federal judge in Kansas.

15 hours ago

Bo Chapman,14, and Kaileigh Saling, 14, were flown to the hospital after a lightning strike shocked...

Garna Mejia

After lightning strikes teen group, one faces monthslong recovery

After a teen group was struck by lightning in Sevier County, all of the children are on the road to recovery.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Body of woman recovered from Little Dell Reservoir