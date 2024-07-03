On the Site:
3rd man arrested in fatal Salt Lake shooting investigation

Jul 3, 2024, 8:56 AM

Salt Lake City police have arrested a third man in connection with a fatal shooting on May 26. (lusia83, Shutterstock)

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — A third man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Salt Lake City warehouse where a party was being held May 26.

Nhial Mawut Buk, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder, 13 counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, failing to stop for law enforcement and obstruction.

Two other men, Nay Blu Soe, 21, of Magna, and Abdihakim Abdullahi Mohamed, 19, of Salt Lake City, were each charged Friday in 3rd District Court with murder and 13 counts of shooting at a person causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

On May 26, Salt Lake City police were called to 1810 W. Fortune Road to investigate a shooting “at a warehouse after party,” according to charging documents. They arrived to find Nico Christopher Patino, 30, lying on the ground in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Two charged with homicide after Glendale warehouse shooting

Witnesses told police “Nico had exited the warehouse (with a woman) and (they) were standing in the parking lot when a silver Chrysler pulled up in front of them. Nico exchanged words with the driver, who grabbed something from his waist with his right hand and started shooting at Nico,” charges state.

A police booking affidavit further states that “as the victim was talking with the driver of the car, multiple coordinated shooters on foot and in the vehicle fired at the victim.”

Detectives collecting evidence in the investigation were given a cellphone video recorded the night before the shooting at a residence. The videos show several people at a barbecue, including Buk and at least one of the other men previously arrested, the affidavit states.

Buk was taken into custody after being spotted by an officer. He attempted to run off but was eventually caught, according to the affidavit. When questioned, he “denied ever being at an after-party or warehouse after-party.”

When investigators told him two other men, who were his friends, had already been arrested, Buk asked for a name. When the officer gave him the name of one of the other men, Buk “requested an attorney, and the interview was stopped,” the affidavit states. He was then taken to the Salt Lake County Jail.

Salt Lake police confirm Buk is the brother of Buk Mawut Buk, who was convicted of killing University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe in 2021. He is also the brother of Deng Mawut Buk, who is charged with murder along with two other men in connection with the shooting death of a man outside a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center in 2022.

