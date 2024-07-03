On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Wave of summer travel expected over July Fourth holiday as hot inflation loosens grip

Jul 3, 2024, 10:16 AM

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 28: Travelers stand in a long line for security screening at Hartsfield-Jac...

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 28: Travelers stand in a long line for security screening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says they are anticipating a "sustained period of high passenger volumes" that will break previous travel records. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DAMIAN J. TROISE, AP BUSINESS WRITER


NEW YORK (AP) — Travel activity is expected to heat up to record levels around the Independence Day holiday as consumers take advantage of cooler prices for airfares, gasoline and hotels.

AAA expects a record number of people to hit roads and airports during the week between Saturday, June 29 through Sunday, July 7. The motor club forecasts that roughly 70.9 million people are planning to travel, the most since before the pandemic.

The hot travel forecast comes amid broader worries that consumers are becoming more cautious on spending outside of necessities, which is a key factor to a cooling economy. Inflation has eased significantly from its peak in 2022, notably on costs for travel and vacations.

“With summer vacations in full swing and the flexibility of remote work, more Americans are taking extended trips around Independence Day,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel.

The forecast, along with encouraging financial updates from cruise lines, bodes well for a sector that would typically suffer if consumers start cutting back on discretionary items and services.

Airports are seeing record numbers of travelers this summer. The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 3 million people at U.S. airports June 23, an all-time high. The agency expects the number of air travelers to surpass 3 million at some point over the July 4 holiday week.

Consumers continue to face pressure from inflation on a wide range of goods, but travel-related items including airline tickets and hotel costs have eased significantly from a year ago. Hotel room prices were 1.2% lower in May compared with a year ago, according to recent government inflation data. Those costs have been trending lower since the beginning of the year.

Gasoline prices, which can have an outsized impact on consumer budgets, have generally eased from a year ago. Regular gasoline prices currently average $3.51 per gallon nationally, down 2 cents from a year ago, according to AAA.

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Marriott, and Hilton will likely be the biggest beneficiaries of consumer demand for travel this summer, according to Morgan Stanley. Still, the “rising tide of demand should continue to lift all boats,” the report said.

Cruise lines are also poised to benefit. Carnival recently raised its profit forecast for the year and said bookings for 2024 are the best on record in terms of both price and occupancy. It said total customer deposits reached an all-time high of $8.3 billion during its fiscal second quarter and it expects capacity to grow 4.8% in 2024. Competitor Royal Caribbean has also raised its forecasts for the year.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 03: A burned out car sits next to a home that was destroyed by the Thom...

Noah Berger and John Antczak

Northern California wildfire spreads, with more hot weather expected. Thousands evacuate

Firefighters are battling a growing wildfire in northern California that has forced at least 13,000 people to evacuate with another day of extreme heat expected.

12 minutes ago

Not even Fourth of July barbecues are immune to inflation. Americans feeding a group of 10 this hol...

Matt Egan

Here’s how much more you’ll spend on your Fourth of July BBQ this year

Americans feeding a group of 10 at a Fourth of July BBQ will spend an average of $71.22, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

4 hours ago

Job seekers attends the JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair held at the Amerant Bank Arena on Jun...

Alicia Wallace, CNN

America’s red-hot job market just won’t quit

The number of available jobs in the US unexpectedly grew in May, signaling continued resilience in the nation’s labor market.

12 hours ago

US government employees who resigned over Gaza policy release joint statement for first time, and s...

Jennifer Hansler, CNN

US government employees who resigned over Gaza policy release joint statement for first time

The US government employees who have publicly resigned in protest of the Biden administration’s Gaza policies released a joint statement on Tuesday for the first time, stating they “stand united in a shared belief that it is our collective responsibility to speak up” and outlining steps they believe the US government should take.

14 hours ago

The grapes stored in their original packaging became the softest at the end of the experiment while...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

Modern grapes exist because the dinosaurs died out, new research finds

New research has found that the existence of the grapes we eat and drink may be tied to the extinction of dinosaurs.

14 hours ago

Two rulings by the Supreme Court gave Utah government full control over regulating air pollution fr...

Darby Sparks

Utah physician: air quality could ‘harm thousands of children’ after EPA regulations thrown out by Supreme Court

Two rulings by the Supreme Court gave Utah government full control over regulating air pollution from the state’s largest industrial contributors. The Environmental Protection Agency formerly had the authority to oversee regulations the state implemented.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Wave of summer travel expected over July Fourth holiday as hot inflation loosens grip