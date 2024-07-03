On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

AP Source: LeBron James Agrees To Extension With Los Angeles Lakers

Jul 3, 2024, 10:12 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES, California – LeBron James is making it official: He’s coming back for a record-tying 22nd season in the NBA, one where the league’s all-time scoring leader could share the floor with his son Bronny as teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James has agreed to a two-year contract to remain with the Lakers, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday. The second year of the deal is at James’ option and means he could become a free agent again next summer, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced publicly.

ESPN reported that the Lakers and James’ agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, may agree on a salary slightly less than the max that James could have gotten — a move that could keep the team from reaching the second apron and preserve some roster flexibility going forward.

Either way, the expectation is that James will make around $50 million — give or take a little bit — this coming season, pushing his career on-court earnings to around $530 million and making him the first player in NBA history to eclipse the $500 million mark.

RELATED: Salt Lake City, Smith Entertainment Group Downtown Plan Revealed

It will be James’ 22nd season in the NBA, tying Vince Carter for the league record. The Lakers selected Bronny James last week in the second round of the draft, putting them in position to have the first on-court father-son duo in NBA history.

Getting the deal done clears one logistical hurdle: LeBron James needed a new deal in place before he could take the floor with USA Basketball for the start of its training camp in Las Vegas this weekend, one where the squad will start preparations for the Paris Olympics. James will play in the Olympics for the fourth time, his first since helping the U.S. win gold at the 2012 London Games.

He’ll turn 40 in December and averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists last season — as the oldest active player in the league.

Not only is James the all-time leader in points (40,474), but he’s fourth in assists (11,009), sixth in games played (1,492), and eighth in both 3-pointers made (2,410) and steals (2,275).

His 20 All-Star selections is a record, as are his 20 appearances on the All-NBA team. He holds the records for being both the youngest player, and oldest player, to make an All-NBA squad.

James became the youngest to make All-NBA when he was voted onto the team for the 2004-05 season. This past season, he became the first player to be age 39 or older in what became an All-NBA campaign.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan were both just a few days from turning 39 when the regular seasons ended in what became their final All-NBA campaigns, Abdul-Jabbar’s being 1985-86 and Duncan’s being 2014-15. James played in 71 games this past season, the last 42 of those coming after he turned 39.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Sweep Pacific Coast League Weekly Awards

Despite a series split for the Salt Lake Bees last week, two Bees earned individual recognition for their standout performances.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake City, Smith Entertainment Group Downtown Plan Revealed

The unofficial terms of the contract between the Smith Entertainment Group and Salt Lake City to create a revitalization zone was made public.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Olympians Share Their Love Stories As Countdown To Paris Olympics Begins

Paris hosts the Summer Olympics later this month and some U.S. Olympians are taking the chance to look back on their own love stories.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Donovan Mitchell Signs Three-Year Extension With Cavaliers

Former Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookies Reveal Uniform Numbers

Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski from the Utah Jazz 2024 draft class revealed the jersey numbers they plan to wear in the NBA.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rookies, Kessler, George Lead Loaded Jazz Summer League Roster

The Utah Jazz unveiled their roster for the 2024 Salt Lake City Summer League, and it's loaded with faces already familiar to fans.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

AP Source: LeBron James Agrees To Extension With Los Angeles Lakers