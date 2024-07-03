Northern California wildfire spreads, with more hot weather expected. Thousands evacuate
Jul 3, 2024, 10:55 AM
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Jul 3, 2024, 10:55 AM
Travel activity is expected to heat up to record levels around the Independence Day holiday as consumers take advantage of cooler prices for airfares, gasoline and hotels.
50 minutes ago
Americans feeding a group of 10 at a Fourth of July BBQ will spend an average of $71.22, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
4 hours ago
The number of available jobs in the US unexpectedly grew in May, signaling continued resilience in the nation’s labor market.
12 hours ago
The US government employees who have publicly resigned in protest of the Biden administration’s Gaza policies released a joint statement on Tuesday for the first time, stating they “stand united in a shared belief that it is our collective responsibility to speak up” and outlining steps they believe the US government should take.
14 hours ago
New research has found that the existence of the grapes we eat and drink may be tied to the extinction of dinosaurs.
14 hours ago
Two rulings by the Supreme Court gave Utah government full control over regulating air pollution from the state’s largest industrial contributors. The Environmental Protection Agency formerly had the authority to oversee regulations the state implemented.
16 hours ago
Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.
