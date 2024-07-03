Driver of semi that crashed into Tooele dealership criminally charged

TOOELE — Eight months after a semitruck hauling two trailers full of gravel hit more than two dozen vehicles and crashed into the Tooele Motor Company building, prosecutors have charged the driver.

The 27-year-old Tooele man was charged Tuesday in Tooele Justice Court with reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; and several infractions, including driving on the wrong side of the road, three counts of running a red light, driving on the sidewalk, crossing the median, failing to yield to drivers making a left turn and having “bad or no brakes.”

On Nov. 3, about 1:40 p.m., a large semitruck from CL Ranch Transport, based in Grantsville, was hauling two trailers full of gravel when it hit multiple vehicles at 1000 North and Main Street, and at 400 North, before crashing into the dealership at 1141 N. Main Street, exploding and causing a fire. A total of 33 cars were damaged and 11 people injured.

Completion of police report

In January, Tooele police completed their final report into the incident.

According to an inspection of the two trailers after the crash, police found “approximately 80% of the trailer braking system was not functioning correctly” and “many of the brake systems were likely in a deteriorated state before the accident,” the police report states.

When police found the semitruck driver at the dealership, he was “crying periodically” but was not injured.

“I’m not gonna lie, these brakes have been working fine all day and … I was coming down … and they went right to the floor and there was no air leaks or anything,” he uttered. “I’m so sorry, I was on the horn and trying to get it to stop.”

Although the final police report also recommended charges be screened against the owner of the trucking company, as of Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been filed against him.