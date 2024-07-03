On the Site:
Salt Lake Bees Sweep Pacific Coast League Weekly Awards

Jul 3, 2024, 11:08 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite a series split for the Salt Lake Bees last week in Albuquerque, N.M., two players earned individual recognition for their standout performances. First-year pitcher Ryan Miller was named Pitcher of the Week, while recently signed Keston Hiura earned Player of the Week in the PCL.

The Pacific Coast League announced its weekly awards on Monday, July 1.

Hiura joined Salt Lake on June 11 after being released by the Detroit Tigers organization on June 3. Since signing, Hiura has raked at the dish. Hitting .380 in 18 games, the Valencia, California native has 12 home runs, including a 461-foot moonshot against Tacoma on July 2.

Hiura drove in 11 runs last week while hitting .435. He had a MiLB-best six home runs during the stretch. He is the first Bee to win the award this season.

Miller was dynamite out of manager Keith Johnson’s bullpen, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings across two appearances. Originally from Sarasota, Florida, Miller improved to 3-1 this season, lowering his ERA to 3.12 with a 0.94 WHIP. He joins Andrew Wantz and Bretty Kerry as Salt Lake pitchers to earn the award this season.

Jo Adell and Chase Silseth swept the PCL weekly awards for Salt Lake on April 9, 2023.

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

The Bees return to Smith’s Ballpark on Thursday, July 4, to continue a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., and a postgame fireworks show is scheduled.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

