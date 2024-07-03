On the Site:
One person in custody following Richfield pursuit

Jul 3, 2024, 1:42 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

Richfield police took one person into custody on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, following a pursuit. (Ric...

Richfield police took one person into custody on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, following a pursuit. (Richfield Police Facebook page)

(Richfield Police Facebook page)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

RICHFIELD — Richfield police took one person into custody Wednesday morning following a pursuit.

According to a post on Facebook, police were called to a Maverik in the area of 295 S. Main Street for a report of shots fired just after 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect fled.

Officers pursued the vehicle, but later called it off.

However, police continued its search for the suspect and later found the vehicle, a red four-wheeler, located at a local residence.

The post said the are was evacuated as the Utah Highway Patrol, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Department of Corrections were called into to assist.

The suspect was later arrested without incident, according to police. The investigation into the Richfield pursuit is ongoing.

