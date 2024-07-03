BYU Football Schedules Two-Game Series With Colorado State

On the Site:
Jul 3, 2024, 1:04 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


PROVO, Utah – BYU football has lined up a home-and-home series with a former Mountain West Conference rival.

The Cougars have scheduled a future matchup with Colorado State. BYU will travel to Ft. Collins in 2026, and the Rams will come to Provo in 2029.

Colorado State announced the scheduled series. BYU has yet to announce

It’s the first meeting between the two programs since 2010 when they were in the Mountain West Conference together.

BYU leads the all-time series 39-27-3 and has won the last seven meetings. The Cougars squared off the Rams for the first game in 1922.

Since BYU left the Mountain West Conference in 2011, there are only two programs from that iteration of the league that BYU hasn’t scheduled. Those teams are Air Force and New Mexico.

Colorado State has had six consecutive losing seasons. Their last winning campaign was in 2017 when they finished 7-6.

The Big 12 requires its teams to have three non-conference matchups. Adding Colorado State to the 2026 schedule would tentatively give BYU three out-of-league games.

The Rams would join Utah Tech and USF.

Big 12 programs are required to schedule one power conference opponent in the non-conference. None of those three teams fall under the power conference designation.

BYU’s 2029 schedule includes a road game at Ole Miss from the Southeastern Conference.

For the 2024 season, BYU will take on Southern Illinois at home and then have two road games in non-conference against SMU from the ACC and Wyoming in the Mountain West.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

