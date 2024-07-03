On the Site:
60 In 60: #41 Utah’s Simote Pepa (Defensive Tackle)

Jul 3, 2024, 1:46 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Landing at No. 41 is Utah Utes defensive tackle Simote Pepa.

 

Pepa becomes the fifth Utah defender to make the list, joining No. 58 Sione Fotu (LB), No. 50 Aliki Vimahi (DT), and No. 43 Smith Snowden (CB).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

RELATED: #43 Utah’s Smith Snowden (Cornerback)

Utah Utes’ Simote Pepa

A standout at Bingham High, Pepa helped lead the Miners to back-to-back 6A State Championships in 2016 and 2017. The 6’3, 332-pound Pepa signed with Utah as the sixth-rated player out of Utah after earning 6A MVP and Region 4 MVP in 2017. He was a two-time all-state and all-region honoree.

After seeing limited time in four games during the 2021 season, Pepa earned College Football Network Freshman All-America Honorable Mention and was named AP Pac-12 All-Conference First Team in 2022. In 14 games, Pepa finished with 27 stops, four sacks, and two pass breakups.

The South Jordan, Utah native played ten games in 2023. He finished with eight tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Pepa is majoring in International Studies and enters 2024 as a junior.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

