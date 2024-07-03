On the Site:
Report: Former Jazz Guard Joe Ingles Signs With Timberwolves

Jul 3, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on social media.

“Free agent F Joe Ingles has agreed on a one-year deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. Ingles reunites with his old Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr.,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Joe Ingles Reunites With Former Jazz Teammates In Minnesota

With the addition, the Timberwolves now have three former Jazz players on the roster with Ingles, Gobert, and Conley who last played together during the 2021-22 season.

Last summer, Ingles signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Orlando, but the Magic opted out of the second-year team option in his contract.

Ingles averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.1 rebounds for the Magic in 68 appearances, but shot a healthy 43 percent from the three-point line and 82 percent from the free-throw line.

Hailing from Australia, Ingles spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Jazz after being signed as an unsung free agent.

During his time in Utah, the 6-foot-8 guard averaged 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals in 25.7 minutes per game.

Ingles is the Jazz franchise leader with 1,071 made threes, ranks fifth in total assists, ninth in steals, sixth in three-point percentage, and third in effective field-goal percentage.

The Jazz traded Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers after he suffered a torn ACL in early 2022. The guard spend the 2022-23 season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

