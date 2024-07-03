How To Watch 2024 Salt Lake City Summer League

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced the broadcast options for the 2024 Salt Lake City Summer League which runs July 8-10.

All games will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, ESPN2, and NBATV. The three Jazz games at the Salt Lake City Summer League can be seen in Utah on KJZZ or streamed using Jazz+.

The Jazz games will also be available via radio on 97.5 FM/1280 AM The KSL Sports Zone.

Salt Lake City Summer League Broadcast Schedule

Here’s a look at the schedule for the Salt Lake City Summer League.

July 8

5 p.m. MDT: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Philadelphia 76ers – ESPN

7 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz – ESPN/KJZZ, Jazz+

July 9

5 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Philadelphia 76ers – ESPN

7 p.m. MDT: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz – ESPN2/KJZZ, Jazz+

July 10

5 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Oklahoma City Thunder – NBATV

7 p.m. MDT: Philadelphia 76ers @ Utah Jazz – ESPN2/KJZZ, Jazz+

Doors will open each day one hour before tipoff at 4 p.m. MDT.

On Tuesday, July 9, former Jazz guard Mo Williams will be signing autographs between 6-7 p.m. on the America First Credit Union porch inside the Delta Center as part of the Jazz Alumni program.

Jazz Head To Vegas After Salt Lake Summer League

After completing the Salt Lake Summer League, the Jazz will head to the Vegas Summer League running July 12-22.

All 30 NBA teams have four games scheduled during the summer league. Additional games will be played July 20-22 depending on seeding.

Saturday: 7/13 @ Dallas Mavericks 8:30 MDT NBATV

Mon: 7/15 @ Sacramento Kings 8:00 MDT ESPNU

Wed: 7/17 vs. Toronto Raptors 3:00 MDT ESPN2

Thu: 7/18 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 8:00 MDT NBATV

