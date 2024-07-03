On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Where to watch fireworks
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Fireworks safety tips for Fourth of July

Jul 3, 2024, 5:25 PM

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SARATOGA SPRINGS – It’s a fun way to celebrate Independence Day, but experts are reminding us: if not handled properly, fireworks can be dangerous.

“Fourth of July definitely can be a busy night in the emergency room,” said Dr. Trace Caton, an emergency room physician for Intermountain Health.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 9,700 people went to the ER last year for fireworks injuries, and 8 people died.

Caton said the most common firework-related injuries are burns to the fingers and hands or eye trauma – he once treated someone who lost an eye due to a firework mishap.

“Sometimes the firecrackers explode in people’s hands or people bend over fireworks that they think are extinguished or not working that go off in their faces,” Caton said. “All of them have their potential risks if you don’t handle them right.”

If you’re setting off your own fireworks – whether big or small – here are some safety reminders:

  • Keep a bucket of water close by in case of emergencies.
  • Keep children away from fireworks; don’t give sparklers to small children. “Kids love fire; they love explosives,” Caton said. “If kids are going to be around, make sure they’re in a safe place, make sure they’re closely monitored by a sober adult or someone responsible.”
  • Don’t handle fireworks if you’re intoxicated. Alcohol and explosives don’t mix.
  • Don’t pick up or try to re-light a “dud.” Caton said to throw those in water to make sure they are fully extinguished.

If you do get burned, run the injury under cool water and apply a clean, dry dressing. Seek medical attention if you’re concerned or if the injury is serious.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

The new comprehensive cancer center at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden....

Emma Benson

New Intermountain cancer center brings care to northern Utah patients

When it comes to treating cancer, having access to state-of-the-art specialized care near you can make all the difference.

6 days ago

Tom Nehring practicing his punches against a punching bag with another boxer....

Emma Benson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

‘This is medicine for me’: A Utah man is battling Parkinson’s with boxing

An interactive class is helping those effected by Parkinson’s disease by keeping them active with boxing.

13 days ago

(FILE) An audiologist preforming an a hearing test. (KSL TV)...

Emma Benson

Listen up! The health consequences of untreated hearing loss

Around 600,000 people in Utah have hearing loss, but many may not realize they do until they're tested and how it can affect their health.

20 days ago

Kenneth Applegate was diagnosed with high blood pressure. (Courtesy: Kenneth Applegate)...

Emma Benson

Utah dad’s journey from hypertension to health

At age 25, Applegate was diagnosed with high blood pressure. At first, he didn't think it was a big deal, until things became more serious.

27 days ago

Jeremy Ward, a dad diagnosed with sleep apnea, poses with his family. (Courtesy: Jeremy Ward)...

Emma Benson

Utah man finds sleep apnea relief with Inspire sleep therapy

Utah dad of six and avid biker was diagnosed with severe sleep apnea. It wasn't until he received the Inspire implant that he found relief.

1 month ago

We're all guilty of slouching in our chairs. But did you know poor posture can cause serious health...

Emma Benson

Straightening up: How your posture affects your health

We're all guilty of slouching in our chairs. But did you know poor posture can cause serious health issues?

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Fireworks safety tips for Fourth of July