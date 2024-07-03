Fireworks safety tips for Fourth of July

SARATOGA SPRINGS – It’s a fun way to celebrate Independence Day, but experts are reminding us: if not handled properly, fireworks can be dangerous.

“Fourth of July definitely can be a busy night in the emergency room,” said Dr. Trace Caton, an emergency room physician for Intermountain Health.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 9,700 people went to the ER last year for fireworks injuries, and 8 people died.

Caton said the most common firework-related injuries are burns to the fingers and hands or eye trauma – he once treated someone who lost an eye due to a firework mishap.

“Sometimes the firecrackers explode in people’s hands or people bend over fireworks that they think are extinguished or not working that go off in their faces,” Caton said. “All of them have their potential risks if you don’t handle them right.”

If you’re setting off your own fireworks – whether big or small – here are some safety reminders:

Keep a bucket of water close by in case of emergencies.

Keep children away from fireworks; don’t give sparklers to small children. “Kids love fire; they love explosives,” Caton said. “If kids are going to be around, make sure they’re in a safe place, make sure they’re closely monitored by a sober adult or someone responsible.”

Don’t handle fireworks if you’re intoxicated. Alcohol and explosives don’t mix.

Don’t pick up or try to re-light a “dud.” Caton said to throw those in water to make sure they are fully extinguished.

If you do get burned, run the injury under cool water and apply a clean, dry dressing. Seek medical attention if you’re concerned or if the injury is serious.