New fires in Tooele and Washington counties start up on Wednesday

TOOELE — Utah Fire Info reported the start of a new fire Wednesday in Tooele County.

The Timpie Fire is located on private land in the Skull Valley area of Tooele County. The fire is currently at 25 acres and is roughly 50% contained.

Multiple resources from local, state and federal have responded to the scene. Utah Fire Info said there are no threats at the current time.

Timpie Valley Fire Update: The fire is estimated at 25 acres and is 50% contained. Multiple aerial and ground resources from local, state and federal agencies are working on the fire. Target shooting has been determined to be the cause of the fire. #ffslkth pic.twitter.com/VV5DmInqBl — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 3, 2024

Utah Fire Info said target shooting is believed to be the cause of the fire.

Split Rock fire

In southern Utah, the Split Rock fire also started up Wednesday.

The fire is 1.5 acres in size and is 1.3 miles east of Ivins.

The fire is located in the area of 1500 E. Split Rock.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Utah County

In Spanish Fork, a brush fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, according to Spanish Fork police.

According to Sgt. Harris the fire broke out in an open field near the area of Canyon Creek Drive and Expressway Lane.

No structures are threatened, according to Harris and it is being treated like a controlled burn.