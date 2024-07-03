U.S. Swimmer Bobby Finke Looks To Add To Olympic Medal Cabinet In Paris

SALT LAKE CITY – American swimmer Bobby Finke will head to Paris this summer with eyes on his third Olympic gold medal.

Finke won gold for the U.S. in the 800-meter and 1500-meter freestyles at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Bobby Finke reflects on qualifying for his second Olympics. #SwimTrials pic.twitter.com/M9IDWtrp3m — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 19, 2024

The Florida native credited his family for turning him into a competitive person.

As the youngest sibling in his family, Finke grew up with an ambitious disposition.

“I am a very competitive person,” Finke said. “I grew up with two older sisters. I always wanted to beat them. I got them in sports but not in academics. They got me there.”

His competitive edge ended up working in his favor.

But, Finke is far from satisfied. Since winning two golds in 2020, he has continued to put in work with eyes on more additions to his cabinet.

“I’ll have a total of 10 practices in the pool each week,” Finke said. “We’ve put in a lot of yardage. We’re burning a lot of calories.”

Bobby Finke will officially defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1500m free! David Johnston locks in the second spot. #SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/vCv6FXaQ3q — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 24, 2024

In 2022, Finke won gold in the 800-meter freestyle and silver in the 1500-meter freestyle at the Budapest World Championships.

Last year, he won bronze and silver in the same two events at the 2023 Fukuoka World Championships.

At the U.S. Swim Trials, Finke finished first in the 800-meter freestyle with a time of 7:44.22. He also finished first in the 1500-meter freestyle with a time of 14:40.28.

“I love competing and I’m excited to see the wonderful city that Paris is,” Finke said.

